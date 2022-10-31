He Says: Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman Revival on Broadway Overflows with Respect and Relevance

With this central character played so strong and damaged as this larger-than-life Black man who worships the American Dream of prosperity through hard work and likeability, the play really does feel reborn with a new prophetic purpose. Pierce’s Willy has held this tight-fisted dream close to his heart with such insistence, as well as pushing it hard on all those around him, that his mind can’t handle all the falsified memories that keep floating in on a crackling laugh from the far reaches of his shattered soul. And in the hands of Pierce, the desperate demented fight is one that we can’t help but slow down and peer at through pained eyes, and with Clarke standing by his side from beginning to end, it’s a crash site worthy of our total respect and admiration.

As the haunting laughter and darkness begin to creep in, and we watch this man realize that he has worked and formulated his whole life around an ideal that has no place for him, his desperation unhinges his hold, shoving him down to his knees with a power that is utterly riveting. As played by Clarke, Linda becomes a force to be reckoned with as she watches him fall hard. She is no longer the submissive wife coddling her husband’s delusional rants, but a woman demanding respect for her man as he loses this hard-fought battle. “Attention must be paid,” she says in that influential moment of the play that we all know so well, but her insistence as she beautifully sings him to sleep midway and at the end adds a crushing weight to an already powerful exploration of a racist world working against a man like Pierce’s Willy Loman.

McKinley Belcher III and Khris Davis in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. Photo by Joan Marcus, 2022.

Under the watchful delicate eye of director Cromwell, the destruction of this man’s hold on his foolish dream sits solid, emphasized even more strongly by the portrayal of Willy’s two sons, Biff and Happy. Their exaggerated stances of different distorted aspects of Willy’s dream are magnificently presented inside this dream-filled landscape that floats in from the back and from the heavens. Khris Davis (Broadway/Public’s Sweat) as Biff, and McKinley Belcher III (MCC’s The Light) as Happy, find original and captivating nuances within these usually standardized roles, bringing in tones of blackness that fit the warped roles to perfection. In their very capable hands, the play itself finds a stronger more twisted union within the family circle, signaling a tragic outlying inheritance that will impact them all for the rest of their lives.

As the statuesque version of Biff’s delusional future starts to crumble and shrink down into the floorboards, we also register a pain in Belcher’s Happy that has never felt more complete and understandable. We ache for his desire for acceptance and love, even as we watch him take the warped baton from his father’s shrinking hand, and begin his own journey toward tragedy and unhappiness (you got to just love that Miller named his Happy). The other background players; Blake DeLong (NYTW’s Othello) as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley (Public’s The Gabriels) as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter (Public/SITP’s Richard III) as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking (ATC’s Describe the Night) as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams (Broadway’s The Girl from the North Country) as Miss Forsythe, and Delaney Williams (HBO’s The Wire) as Charley, fill in the musical and emotional tones of this doomed land with spectacularly detailed portrayals. This Death cup is filled to the brim with talented experts giving it their all.

Sharon D. Clarke, Wendell Pierce, and André De Shields in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. Photo by Joan Marcus, 2022.

But it is in Ben Loman, fascinatingly portrayed by the heavenly André De Shields (Broadway’s Hadestown), that shifts the ground under their very feet and pushes it over the edge. De Shields delivers this stunning ghostly presence with such force through smoke and bent whisperings about diamonds and jungle that it almost seems to float up with and around him, blocking out the sun and Willy’s failing hold on his mind. Dressed in sparkling diamond-encrusted white, thanks to co-costume designers Fleicshle (Broadway/West End’s Hangmen) and Sarita Fellows (Public’s A Bright Room Called Day), Ben’s flamboyant dress sparkles in the wasteland of Willy’s delusion, nailing down the lid on any chance that Willy might survive this fall.

It really is a wonder that Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman has never felt so alive and desperate, thanks to director Cromwell, unpacking layers upon layers of social commentary on the Black Person’s lived experience in America. As Pierce’s Willy bends over to pick up a pen dropped by his boss; a young man (DeLong) who looks down on Willy, and his kind, with such oblivious distaste, you can’t help but cringe. You can feel the itch on your skin just how much this young arrogant corporate man detests the situation he finds himself in. Not because of any respect for Willy Loman or his own father for hiring Willy so many years ago, but simply because the moment is messing with his comfortable view of the world. You really get the sense that he just wants Willy to vanish; disappear from his life, so he can get on with enjoying his privileged life and his fun new gadget. It is in that moment that this play solidifies itself as the powerful epic that it is (and maybe always has been), and its strong commentary on the world we live in. This is a production not to be missed, even if I almost stupidly thought about doing just that.

Blake DeLong and Wendell Pierce in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman playing at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Photo by Joan Marcus, 2022.