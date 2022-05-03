He Says: Broadway’s A Strange Loop Leaps High Across the Divide

John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), Jason Veasey (Thought 5), James Jackson, Jr.(Thought 2), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6)
Pushing forward through challenge. “If you’re not scared…then it’s probably not worth it.” This isn’t Broadway’s typical musical looking through the looking glass into some part of her soul thinking “white girls can do anything, can’t they?“ This is playwright Michael R. Jackson (the upcoming Amazon series “I’m a Virgo.“) finding his own on Broadway, whirling around intersectionality in the most detailed and delightfully dark loop, probably throwing not just a few patrons off their comfy little Broadway seats. If they just happen to wander in from Time Square thinking, “oh, this sounds like a fun little musical. Let’s check it out“.
But I’d be so thrilled if that is happening. A lot. Every day and every show, because it just needs to happen. Because this insanely brave and talented writer, credited, most brilliantly and deservedly with the book, music, lyrics, and the vocal arrangements, finds a space to call his own in his wildly successful attempt to unwrap himself fully inside and out of the Broadway norm. He’s out in force, in a big solid way, to pull apart the properties of our self-referential systems within the modern world in a theatrical manner that is pure unadulterated pleasure and pain in the sexual marketplace, unshackled from familial bondage and denial. A Strange Loop is a Russian doll dissection of sorts, peeling away and peering into the unique layers of our psyche in hopes of finding a sympathetic ear. It’s a self-referential concept that grew steadfast out of Jackson’s own from a Liz Phair musical narrative that, luckily for us, embedded the construct deep inside his head. On closer examination, it really is formulated out of a deeper framework from Douglas Hofstadter’s book, ‘I Am a Strange Loop‘, in which the author tries to expound and understand the central thematic message of Gödel’s incompleteness theorems that famously centered around self-reference and the examination of the stratums of the mind. Got it?
In the end, we are self-perceiving, self-inventing, locked-in mirages that are little miracles of self-reference.
— Douglas Hofstadter, I Am a Strange Loop p.363
Let’s walk on through this together and try to make some sense of it, thanks to some reading I did from the 2019 Playwrights Horizons handbook. Like Hofstadter, Jackson has taken this convoluted construct and mixed in a bit of W.E.B. DuBoi with a quote about ‘double consciousness‘. Du Bois describes “double consciousness” as “a peculiar sensation, this double-consciousness, this sense of always looking at one’s self through the eyes of others, of measuring one’s soul by the tape of a world that looks on in amused contempt and pity“. With those sophisticated heady ideas floating around his wickedly smart noggin, Jackson found his footing and formulated his own exploration of his life, and those that surround him, including his family, his society, Tyler Perry, and his own gang of internalized thoughts, whether they be cruel or compassionate. It is a mind/body slam in the most humorous way and as directed with crafty ingenuity by Stephen Brackett (Broadway’s Be More Chill) and choreographed by the fantastic Raja Feather Kelly (Public’s Suffs), the thrills of that first number sent me into joyous giggles of delight and surprise. And it just kept getting deeper and smarter, wittier and wiser, with each effervescent and boundary-free song. The show is like no other, while constructing itself safely in a style that feels familiar yet not. It’s like taking a sweet-sharp onion and peeling away the layers until we get to another onion, deep inside, that needs its own peeling. It may bring tears to your eyes simply out of the pleasure or the pain of the connecting interactions before you, but the perfection of the unit is solid in the growing, and as flavorful as any fruit that awaits ingestion. So how do you like those apples, my enthusiastic Broadway audience? It seems you do, from the reaction they had the other night.
My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond.
Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible!
As it seems you all love a good list, here's two.
FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order):
Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date.
Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008
Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far),
Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009
FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different):
Angels in American, both on Broadway and off
Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987
Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012
Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986
And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list.
These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading.
