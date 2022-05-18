MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

He Says: for colored girls… Gives Broadway a Slice of Captivating Power

He Says: for colored girls… Gives Broadway a Slice of Captivating Power

The star bursts bright on this Broadway transfer, giving space and energy to the “colored girls..” who need to “sing her song of light“, to sing out her rhythms, and the possibilities that exist in her “black girl song“. This is “not a love poem“, nor a requiem for the dead, but for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, written from a deep reservoir of truth and power by Ntozake Shange (Mother Courage and Her Children), the show basks in a tide of sorrow on the curb, written in dance and heartfelt terror. It is a piece of living breathing gloriousness registering power and pain in the betrayal by men who know maybe a bit too well where they stand.

The title is just all so encompassing and meaningful. It hits home the wide-reaching ideas of pride and pain, joy and frustration, all brought to the forefront by a group of amazingly talented women in the service of an iconic play written so many years ago. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf has returned to the stage after being resurrected at the Public in November 2019. But 43 years prior to that successful production, one I loved as much (and maybe a bit more), the creation flourished and grew into a historic 1976 Public Theater production before that production transferred to Broadway to run, dance, shout, agitate, and enliven for 742 performances at the Booth Theater. To much acclaim and adoration, this ‘choreopoem’ (a mixture of poetic monologues, dance, and song) was and still is a clap-happy classic, steeped in African American literature and black feminism as it finds itself back on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

Tendayi Kuumba (Lady in Brown), Kenita R. Miller (Lady in Red), Amara Granderson (Lady in Orange), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), D. Woods (Lady in Yellow), Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple) in for colored girlson Broadway. Photo by Marc J. Franklin, 2022.

The brazenly good celebration delivers, infusing its poetic language and point of view into the American Broadway stage and the blood of the country with effervescent energy and edge. It’s filled to the wide theatrical brim, dancing with joy inside a framework of pure authenticity and radical emotionality. At certain moments, it also feels hard to imagine and difficult to take in as a piece of theatrical history, as it feels so organic and current of our time and situation. This is a play that is needed right now, live and in-person, driving forth an idea to remind all of the pain and pride that lives inside of these women.

As directed and choreographed with fire and fiery by Camille A. Brown (Broadway’s Choir Boy) with charged “dancing on beer cans” energy on the wide sparse stage designed with simplicity (albeit maybe a bit too much simplicity) by Myung Hee Cho (MTC’s In the Body of the World), the poetry song of textual insightfulness pulsates with faith. There is a power in the art of storytelling here as seen and felt from different vantage points and directions, emotional-wise and beyond. The Ladies deliver, driving forward so that all the colorful spirits can move and graduate, dancing from inside their collective hearts, while doing their nasty tricks on you, loving in so many ways it’s hard at times to take in.

Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green),D. Woods (Lady in Yellow), Tendayi Kuumba (Lady in Brown), Amara Granderson (Lady in Orange), Stacey Sargeant (Lady in Blue), Kenita R. Miller (Lady in Red), Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple) in for colored girlson Broadway. Photo by Marc J. Franklin, 2022.

They want to sing out for salvation and community, all the while acknowledging that they need to dance just to stay alive. The strongly stated forms, brought to life by lighting designer Jiyoun Change (Broadway’s Slave Play) and sound designer Justin Ellington (Broadway’s Pass Over), are all thrown down into the pain and betrayal by men who are known all too well. “I can’t get to the clothes in my closet for all the “I’m sorrys” and the crowd erupts in approval. It’s gigantic in its hurt, anger, and hurt, especially with the Lady in Blue, dynamically portrayed by Stacey Sargeant (Ars Nova’s Rags Parkland Sings…) putting forth the question of why these ladies can’t get no satisfaction or justice. It’s a solid question, and one that resonates out into our current stratosphere.

The women are all magnificent: the Lady in Brown, played by Tendayi Kuumba (Broadway’s America Utopia), the Lady in Orange, portrayed by Amara Granderson (La Jolla’s Fly), the Lady in Red, embodied by (the now Tony Award nominated) Kenita R. Miller (PH’s Bella), the Lady in Yellow, inhabited by dance captain D. Woods (“Blackbird“), the Lady in Green, physicalized by Alexis Sims (ASF’s Cinderella)- in a part normally played by Okwui Okpokwasili, and the Lady in Purple, enlightened by Treshelle Edmond (Broadway/DeafWest’s Spring Awakening) – in a part typically portrayed by Alexandria Wailes, costumed simply and esthetically by Sarafina Bush (Broadway’s Pass Over). Their individuality electrifies and expands consciousness. Each of their stories resonates, from various dimensions and structures, finding their core and their center with sparkling ease. They let their glittering selves heat their stories with strong armed deliberation and resilience, surviving the numerous blocks of cruelty in the dangerous world they, and we, all live and breath in.

Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), Amara Granderson (Lady in Orange), Kenita R. Miller (Lady in Red),Tendayi Kuumba (Lady in Brown), D. Woods (Lady in Yellow) in for colored girlson Broadway. Photo by Marc J. Franklin, 2022.

Weaving in and out of opposing forces, for colored girls… lives bright and shines strong. The original music by Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby (currently developing Les Waters’ Black Mountain Women), assisted by the music direction of Deah Love Harriott (HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness“), and music coordination by Tia Allen (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill), fills out all the colors found in God and the Goodness of their stories and bodily tales. The whole thing feels so powerful, especially with the strong visual assist that wasn’t a part of The Public‘s in-the-round production from projection designer Aaron Rhyne (Broadway’s The Sound Inside). Those visuals of faces, shapes, and color elevate what happens all around the stage, taking it from plain and somewhat flat to utterly stunning in a quick beat of a racing heart.

The slightly small crowd in the theatre was feeling it. Every volt of energy that was created in that space was felt in abundance, overflowing verbally, poetically, emotionally, and physically as if for colored girls… had taken over the whole space and filled it with electricity.  The crowd couldn’t help themselves, speaking back, out loud, with love and excitement. “Someone ran off with my stuff!” preaching to the audience with such passion that I couldn’t help but be electrified by their engagement. So let your soul be filled. Give the stories the space, time, and power to hit hard and soft, with an elegance and a force that will rock your passive self into the heavens. Celebrate with this seven ladies, and be overwhelmed by their glorious for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf.

Tendayi Kuumba (Lady in Brown), Kenita R. Miller (Lady in Red), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), Amara Granderson (Lady in Orange), Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), Stacey Sargeant (Lady in Blue), D. Woods (Lady in Yellow) in for colored girls… on Broadway. Photo by Marc J. Franklin, 2022.

For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items
Broadway
@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: Parade, Tony Awards, Amas Musical Theatre, Vineyard Theatre, Fountain of You and A Burning Church

Suzanna BowlingMay 18, 2022
Read More

The 2021-2022 Outer Critics Circle Award Winners

Suzanna BowlingMay 17, 2022
Read More

Steppenwolf’s The Minutes Unmaskes For the Good of All People on Broadway

RossMay 17, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Music Man, Harmony, Take Me Out, Charitybuzz and Birthday Candles

Suzanna BowlingMay 17, 2022
Read More

Drama Desk Nominations

Suzanna BowlingMay 16, 2022
Read More

Times Square Alliance & Playbill Celebrate Pride in Times Square with Fun, Inclusive Programming for Pride Weekend June 24-26

Suzanna BowlingMay 16, 2022
Read More

Take Me Out on Broadway Unpacks Discomfort (But Not Your Phone) Beautifully

RossMay 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Anthony Edwards, ¡AMERICANO!’s Guests, Drama Desk Awards Nominations,  Vineyard Theatre’s Gala

Suzanna BowlingMay 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Ted Chapin, Chita Rivera, André De Shields, Vineyard Theatre

Suzanna BowlingMay 14, 2022
Read More