He Says Morning’s At Seven Is A Hit

Patty McCormack, Lindsay Crouse Photo by Maria Baranova

Morning’s At Seven is a comfortable, feel good play. The play takes place in two backyards in an American town in the year 1922. Directed well by Dan Wackerman, this all-star cast delivers a very good rendition of a classic play that won the Tony back in 1981.

Alley Mills, Lindsay Crouse, Patty McCormack & Alma Cuervo. Photo by Maria Baranova

As mentioned it is comfortable because of Harry Feiner’s scenic design.The two homes accompanied by the foliage of late fall are a wonderful sight. The feel good is watching all of these great actors perform with such ease at the intimate St. Clement’s Theater.

Dan Lauria, Alley Mills. Photo by Maria Baranova.

At times the show is farcical, at other times it’s slight humor resonates the shows gentle softness, which is what makes Morning’s so special.

Tony Roberts and John Rubinstein Photo by Maria Baranova

The plays premise is four sisters, three of whom live next door to each other. The forth sister lives a block and a half away and is prohibited from seeing them by her pompous husband, David (Tony Roberts). It seems David thinks that the entire family, sans Carl are morons. The sisters could not be any different: Cora (Lindsay Crouse) loves her husband, Thor(Dan Lauria), but her life is cramped by her sister who has lived with them since she was 17 years old. Ester( Patty McCormack) is a loveable, funny person who is wise to people. Ester sees all and goes with the flow to keep the natural order of things; she tolerates David, even supports his arrogant ways, so that calm is kept among the family.

Paul Osborn has written many Broadway plays: Oliver,Oliver and On Barrowed Time; Morning’s, however, has been his most noteworthy of them all.

Alma Cuervo, Jonathan Spivey, and Keri Safran Photo by Maria Baranova

Under Wackerman’s direction, Myrtle (Keri Safran) and Homer (Johnathan Spivey) are played beautifully as a rather strange couple that have been engaged for seven years, on top of dating for five. At forty years old, Homer feels he is not ready for marriage. It is not until his father wants to lease his house that he built for him five years earlier that he decides to step up and marry Myrtle. With a few fibs along the way, things work out for this farcical family and Morning’s At Seven with its big cast, strong direction as well as costumes and genteel lighting makes this show a long awaited hit.