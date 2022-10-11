He Says: Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt Digs Deep into History and the Heart

The ending awaits, intuitively known from the moment we see the family tree projected and the Christmas tree decorated. Even in its complexity, we know how this will all turn out. Ultimately. Tom Stoppard’s epic and masterful new play, Leopoldstadt, direct from an award-winning run in the West End, is laying it all out for us, the Jewishness and politics as part and parcel of it and their identity. They are embraced and altered, compromised for an ease of interactions and consumption in 1899 Vienna. Holding it all in, close to the heartstrings, Stoppard’s intense play dives deep into the generational trauma and descent of an affluent Jewish family living and intellectualizing their existence with an understandable false sense of security. And ultimately, we are living that delusional nightmare right now, as Fascism tries to grab hold in the early 21st Century.
The Broadway Company of Leopoldstadt at the Longacre Theatre. Photo by Joan Marcus (2022).
The large phenomenal cast is, across the board, exceptional, “first in the class”, particularly inside the grounded honesty of Brandon Uranowitz (Broadway’s Burn This) and his Ludwig, and the radiant Faye Castelow (NT’s Man and Superman) as the Christian wife Gretl, who slowly comes to embrace the religion of her husband, Hermann (David Krumholtz) even as he tries to separate himself. Gretl’s portrait takes on a heightened immortality that, both internally and externally, becomes a function and a symbol of the crashing of humanity and morality in Austria. It floats, hangs, and dances with intellectual curiosity and engagement, making this play somewhat more emotionally engaging and connecting than many of his other plays. They debate and argue politics and commerce, while also talking about faith and distrust of what the future holds; a horrifying outcome and knowledge that we all carry deep within us, but one that they haven’t visualized yet inside this household. “Things can’t get worse,” one says, yet the weight of history knows just how bad it will eventually get.
