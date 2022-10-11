He Says: Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt Digs Deep into History and the Heart

Stoppard draws out the descent expertly, as is his typical skill, giving us no escape from the rising tension and dread we wholeheartedly feel for the entirety of the 140-minute running time (with no intermission). He doesn’t want to give us a reprieve from the historic layering, and rightly so. And as directed with exacting emotional precision by Patrick Marber (Broadway’s Travesties), Leopoldstadt never fails the function. The symbolic ideal, set out before us on the pages of that family photo album, rises up beyond that red binding and is beautifully brought forth by one of the elder women of this clan. “How fast the disappearing of the remembered” comes. And in that line, it feels, like all is laid out inside the familial framework of this piece of photographic theatrical art. And the grief is strong.

The first scene, orchestrated beautifully and lushly by set designer Richard Hudson, (Broadway’s The Lion King) with detailed stitching by costume designer Brigitte Reiffenstuel (London’s Light in the Piazza) and lighting by Neil Austin (Broadway’s Company), the thematic point is curated impeccably. This family will fall, broken and destroyed, and we will bear witness to a diabolical piece of history that is much more harrowing than we were anticipating. They “wanted to rob us in an organized manner” and they do, heartlessly, and we must sit by and watch with a growing sense of dread until the roll call at the end firmly establishes the gravity of the brutality.

Eden Epstein (Hermine) and Calvin James Davis (Heini) in Leopoldstadt at the Longacre Theatre. Photo by Joan Marcus (2022).

This is a family portrait painted with grief, pain, trauma, and love, done with the fine and magnificent photographic craftsmanship of this stellar playwright, his phenomenally talented cast and crew, living and dying in this smart tender play. The “innocent victims“ we see as children who become adults give a depth that can’t be denied. Playing with the toys that will soon be left behind or taken. Like all those memories that haunt the ones that escaped. Forgetting and/or carrying the weight of trauma; generational trauma, forward into our hearts and minds through the pure smart magic and poetry of this play. It will take your breath away, imprinting memories and meaning within. Breaking our hearts as each page of that familial album is turned for the next generation to see.