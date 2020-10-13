Head of the Class – Union Sushi Steak Captivates Hamptons in Autumn

The art of mastering a meal is a fascinating lesson. Seated at the head of the class and passing down masterful skills of how to fine dine in epic style is Union Sushi Steak.

Enjoying an exquisite meal here is a moment you will always embrace. The lively restaurant in the heart of Southampton provides impeccable dishes and a sensational atmosphere. With outdoor seating options and indoor tables secured in water-proof curtains, you will find yourself at a dinner made for royalty.

Photo by Rob Rich

A feast fit for kings is served at this delightful restaurant. The meal starts with top-grade staff welcoming you. Even behind masks you see the smile in their eyes. Tables are spread out appropriately in this exquisite room that resembles refined paintings hanging in The Met. Artful design is everywhere – in the food and the décor.

Start a meal with a fantastic appetizer such as Bao Bun with BBQ cut pork loin and crispy onions; or have a salad such as Classic Wedge with crisp bacon, heirloom tomatoes, and Danish Bleu Cheese dressing.

Entrees are sublime. What will just blow your mind away is their incredible USDA prime steaks and cuts. Hands down this is the best steak you will have in the Hamptons – perhaps on the entire east coast.

Divinity comes to mind when you describe the luscious Dry Aged Bone in Rib Eye. Mouthwatering bliss awakens your taste buds. Rich and embodied with tenderness, you feel like a queen for a day eating this entrée.

Another house favorite is the Australian Grass Fed Lamb Chops, which Hamptonites sing praises for robustly. And, don’t pass up extraordinary sides such as Roasted Fingerling Potatoes or a sweet Corn Pudding.

And, that is just half the menu. For the sushi selections it is hard to believe that so much more goodness can come from one kitchen. Sushi and sashmi are served fresh and include Fatty Tuna Toro, Sea Urchin Uni, Scallop, and Red Snapper.

Featured signature rolls include the dynamic Coopers Roll with spicy tuna topped with lobster, yuzu mayo and eel sauce; as well as the Union Roll with lobster and avocado topped with marinated skirt steak, eel sauce, and yuzo mayo. Sushi lovers will jus be in heaven with these samplings.

To wrap out an incredible night try a sweet dessert menu, which features delicious expressions of chocolate and coffee.

Every single detail at Union Sushi Steak gets high marks for presentation and execution. This is fine dining at its very best. For an immaculate night in the Hamptons book your reservation today.