Head Over To ARTECHOUSE For a Fractal Sensation

ARTECHOUSE located on 15th Street in Chelsea Market’s former boiler room is the first innovative art destination dedicated to the intersection of art, science and technology. Founded in 2015, you can now embark upon a cinematic journey where the sheer beauty of mathematics, nature and architecture coincide to inspire introspection and awe. “Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions,” is an audio-visual installation by artist Julius Horsthuis presents a new existence: an immersive, eternal reality removed from the complexities of the everyday.

Within this reimagined world, you can visualize within the larger whole. We are taken on an exploration through our recent past and Horsthuis’s ideal future, one that returns to the intersection of nature and math as our source of inspiration.

Through the creative digital expression of the endless iterations and multiple dimensions of fractals, Geometric Properties explores fundamental mathematical patterns to stimulate existential self reflection and emphasize the pure wonderment of being.

Tickets cost $24 for adults and $17 for children. (New York and New Jersey residents receive a $5 discount on tickets on weekdays.)

If you don’t know what fractals are ask your kids who have seen Frozen.

