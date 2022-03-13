MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Heading to Broadway Harold and the Purple Crayon With Music By AJR

Heading to Broadway Harold and the Purple Crayon With Music By AJR

The classic children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon is heading to Broadway. Helmed by bandmates and brothers, Jack and Ryan Met of the indie-pop group, AJR, will base an entirely new story through song. There is no announced book writer.

The story will follow Harold as a young adult as he begins to take on the world without his trusty purple crayon by his side.

TEG+ productions is also working on a TV series centered around the life of The Beatles manager, Brian Epstein, titled, The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story.

TEG+ says they are the only company to currently hold the music rights to tell the musical pioneer’s story.

TEG or Tiwary Entertainment Group was involved with Jagged Little Pill, Green Day’s American Idiot, The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy, A Raisin in the Sun, Mel Brooks’ The Producers, A Little Night Music, Mel Brooks’ Young FrankensteinThe Ride and The Box.

This is a group to watch.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Covid Making an Impact on Hadestown

Suzanna BowlingMarch 13, 2022
Read More

Tony Award Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell joins Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway at The Town Hall

Suzanna BowlingMarch 12, 2022
Read More

First Look With The Cast of POTUS First Day of Rehearsals

Suzanna BowlingMarch 12, 2022
Read More

Broadway’s Women Fund Releases Women to Watch on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingMarch 10, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Patti Is Back in Company, Daniel Radcliffe, The Drama League Honors Billy Crystal and Hugh Jackaman, The Tony Awards

Suzanna BowlingMarch 10, 2022
Read More

Baywatch Babe Pamela Anderson is Taking On Broadway’s Chicago

Suzanna BowlingMarch 8, 2022
Read More

One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis A Night To Remember

Suzanna BowlingMarch 6, 2022
Read More

Will Swenson To Take On Neil Diamond

Suzanna BowlingMarch 5, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: We Say Good-Bye To Tony Walton, James Earl Jones Theatre, Harvey Fierstein Theatre Lab and K-Pop

Suzanna BowlingMarch 4, 2022
Read More