Heading to Broadway Harold and the Purple Crayon With Music By AJR

The classic children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon is heading to Broadway. Helmed by bandmates and brothers, Jack and Ryan Met of the indie-pop group, AJR, will base an entirely new story through song. There is no announced book writer.

The story will follow Harold as a young adult as he begins to take on the world without his trusty purple crayon by his side.

TEG+ productions is also working on a TV series centered around the life of The Beatles manager, Brian Epstein, titled, The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story.

TEG+ says they are the only company to currently hold the music rights to tell the musical pioneer’s story.

TEG or Tiwary Entertainment Group was involved with Jagged Little Pill, Green Day’s American Idiot, The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy, A Raisin in the Sun, Mel Brooks’ The Producers, A Little Night Music, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, The Ride and The Box.

This is a group to watch.