Healing for Heroes Raises Money

On November 18th at the The Water Club, 500 E 30th St, Healing for Heroes raised money for our service members.

Healing4Heroes™ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to assisting our military service members and veterans lead healthy, productive lives. Their objective is to connect wounded service members, as well as those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury, with A.D.A. compliant service dogs.

Our frontline warriors and service members face tremendous stress as they serve our country and communities. For some, current and past stressors have negatively impacted their lives for years. With help, we can provide our heroes with an arsenal of tools to help heal their hidden wounds.



Join us for this special event and support the healing of those who have dedicated their lives for our country and our communities.

President and CEO Edward Schloeman welcomed guests. Monsignor Hilary C. Franco gave the opening speech and Master of Ceremonies for the evening was actress Cindy Marinangel.

There’s is still an epidemic in this community of suicide, brought about by toxic stress, Post-Traumatic Stress. Organization Operation Warrior Shield is actively supporting these hero and working with The NYC Department of Veterans Services, David Lynch Foundation, NYPD Health & Wellness Section, The Doris Day Animal Foundation, Hope For Heroes, Branding Ovation and many others.

The event presented the first Companion Dogs, Yellin and Louie, to marine veterans David Tepper and Carlos Figueroa.

Tony Lo Bianco read a moving poem “When a Solider Passes” by video. Laine Kazan called in to give her feelings about the good work that is being done for our Heroes. The live portion of the entertainment was kicked off by the very funny comic Mike Marino followed by singers Steven Maglio, Michelle DellaFave and Patric Hale.

Operation Warrior Shield, Inc. provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, first responders and their families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, employment, prevention of

Every 13.3 minutes, America loses a loved one to suicide. There is still an epidemic level Where each day 22 veterans commit suicide, and in 2012, 126 Police Officers took their lives. Operation Warrior Shield can help in this epidemic; but we need your help. The following are some of the various sponsorship levels that will allow us the help them.