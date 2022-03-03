Healing Practices: Stories from Himalayan Americans At The Rubin

On Friday, March 18, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM celebrate the opening of The Rubin’s newest exhibition, Healing Practices: Stories from Himalayan Americans at 50 West 17th Street. Healing Practices highlights the diverse ways that Tibetan Buddhist artworks and practices have served as road maps for well-being and features a selection of personal audio stories from community members.



The opening night celebration will feature free admission to all the Rubin galleries, a tour of the new exhibition, music and a performance from Tibetan singer Yesh and Mountain (Pique Projects), drinks and dancing in the K2 lounge, as well as the launch of the 2022 Spiral issue, which explores healing through essays, interviews, practices, artworks, and more.



Come reflect on what healing means to you and toast the new exhibition! Reserve your free ticket today.

Can’t make it to our opening night celebration? Come visit Healing Practices any day during opening weekend for free! The Rubin is offering free admission March 18–21.