MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Healing Practices: Stories from Himalayan Americans At The Rubin

Healing Practices: Stories from Himalayan Americans At The Rubin

On Friday, March 18, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM celebrate the opening of The Rubin’s newest exhibition, Healing Practices: Stories from Himalayan Americans at  50 West 17th Street. Healing Practices highlights the diverse ways that Tibetan Buddhist artworks and practices have served as road maps for well-being and features a selection of personal audio stories from community members.The opening night celebration will feature free admission to all the Rubin galleries, a tour of the new exhibition, music and a performance from Tibetan singer Yesh and Mountain (Pique Projects), drinks and dancing in the K2 lounge, as well as the launch of the 2022 Spiral issue, which explores healing through essays, interviews, practices, artworks, and more. Come reflect on what healing means to you and toast the new exhibition! Reserve your free ticket today.

Can’t make it to our opening night celebration? Come visit Healing Practices any day during opening weekend for free! The Rubin is offering free admission March 18–21. 

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Tattoos Are Also Used As Marks Of Protection To Combat Human Trafficking

Suzanna BowlingMarch 1, 2022
Read More

Banksy’s Bomb Middle England, Toxic Rat, Morons + Works from Damien Hirst, Shepard Fairey, George Rodrigue and More Head to Julien’s Auctions

Suzanna BowlingMarch 1, 2022
Read More

Celebrity Tattooist, Girl Knew York, Launching Art Gallery at Dream Downtown

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 28, 2022
Read More

Midnight Moment: Another Romp Thru the IP (Times Square Edit)

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 27, 2022
Read More

On the Scene

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 26, 2022
Read More

Ruby Mazur Upcoming NFT Auction to Fight Cancer

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 18, 2022
Read More

The Perfect Gift For Any Film Geek To Get This Valentine’s Day, Birthday or Fan Fest

Brad BalfourFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

Check Out Andy Warhol: Revelation

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2022
Read More