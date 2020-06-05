Healthy From Home Quarantine with Natural Dental Care

We are all trying to stay healthy in quarantine. As dentist offices in some states are starting to open it is still few and far between to get an appointment. But, there is a solution and all from the comfort of your home.

Dale Audrey offers you the very best. Few people realize that oral care is crucial. Your teeth tell the story of your body. If you come from a family with dentists it is the thing that is ingrained in you from a very young age like myself. But, even if it is a learned skill the number one lesson is if your mouth is healthy your entire body is healthy.

The best tool is the Dale Audrey Healthy Gum Package to start your journey in quarantine and beyond.

If you cannot get to a dentist know that the Quick Sonic Toothbrush included in the kit helps keep your teeth fresh and clean. It is compact and powerful. And, it comes in fabulous colors such as bright blue and pink.

You will fall in love with the mineralizing toothpaste. There are several pastes on the market that feel like thick paste in your mouth. This will not. It is smooth and leaves your teeth feeling super clean.

Freshness is also discovered with their oral pulls. On the market today you will find other pulls, but what I find with Dale Audrey’s Cinnamon and Mint rinses is far superior.

The original and wonderful qualities of the brand are ideal for general care, as well as for what we are now facing of having dental professional office cleanings a bit harder to score in our COVID-19 world. This deep cleaning in a kit is a game changer and will certainly carry you until your next office cleaning.

Every part of your mouth will thank you.

Kit Includes:

Dale Audrey Quick Sonic Toothbrush, Travel Floss, Healthy Gum Serum, Healthy gum Powder, Gum Massager, Sample Mineralizing Toothpaste, 1 oz Cinnamon Oral Pulling Rinse, 1 oz Mint Oral Pulling Rinse, 1oz. Mineralizing Natural Salt Water Rinse.

Right now score free standard shipping!