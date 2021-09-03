Healthy Living in September

Fall is a great time to continue your summer health goals. Here are some of our favorite products to help keep you on track.

To get your positive vibes going the right way we highly recommend Sour Lemon Beverage Company.

Everything from the taste to the way it makes you feel is wonderful. Their apple cider vinegar based concentrate that provides a ton of great health benefits and comes in various flavors that are delicious, especially our favorite Blueberry Lemonade.

The concentrate when you mix with water for a tasty drink helps boost immunity and reduce cravings. And it also improves gut heath and enhances the body’s natural detoxification process. Their low calorie (5 calories of less per serving) concentrates are made with organic ingredients too.

Do some healthy cooking in the kitchen with “The Korean Vegan Cookbook.”

The single most frequent question Joanne Lee Molinaro gets asked is “How can you be vegan and Korean?” Korean cooking is, after all, synonymous with fish sauce and barbecue. And although grilled meat is indeed prevalent in some Korean food, the ingredients that filled out the bapsangs of Joanne’s childhood—doenjang (fermented soybean paste), gochujang (chili sauce), dashima (seaweed), and more—are fully plant-based, unbelievably flavorful, and totally Korean.

In her debut cookbook, Joanne shares recipes and narrative snapshots of the food that shaped her family history. Some of the recipes come straight from her childhood: Jjajangmyun, the rich Korean Chinese black bean noodles she ate on birthdays, or the humble Gamja Guk, a potato-and-leek soup her father makes. Some pay homage: Chocolate Sweet Potato Cake is an ode to the two foods that saved her mother’s life, and more.

And, for days you may have worked out too hard or are just in need of a soothing boost we recommend Allez’s Salves Everything with CBD.

This herbal icy-hot salve packed full of planet-positive ingredients inspired by desert landscapes, such as willow bark, ginger root, and arnica really make a big difference on days your body needs it.

It is a pH-balancing salve specifically formulated to treat sore, aching, and inflamed hands and muscles. The vegan and cruelty-free formulation leaves out synthetic fragrance, alcohol, parabens, sulfates, and more. It comes in scents of Chaparral and Cactus Bloom and is 100mg of anti-inflammatory CBD .

Cover Art By – Photo by Jenny Hill on Unsplash