Hearts Of Gold A Charity To Give To

Hearts of Gold’s mission and purpose is reimagining the future of homeless mothers and their children, together, by helping them to become confident and self-sufficient as they prepare to transition out of the New York City shelter system to permanent homes.

Working in partnership with homeless mothers and their children, Hearts of Gold helps them create positive, sustainable change in their lives under three umbrella objectives: Stabilize, Support, and Sustain.

They engage with the moms and kids we serve to help them gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to be able to transition out of the shelter system and become fully independent and productive members of society.

Their programs include our HoG (FSU), Fresh Start University Workforce Development Program, which provides on the job training at our resale store the thrifty HoG, and scholarships to support higher educational opportunities for moms.

For the children, they provide private and semi-private tutoring at our Hearts of Gold Learning Center, which includes building skills associated with STEAM disciplines (Science,Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) as well as summer camp experiences through (S.T.E.P.), our Summer Teen Enrichment Program.

Their services include: Fresh Start Bags, Baby Shower in a Bag, an Annual Back To School Backpack Giveaway and an Annual Christmas Coat Giveaway.

Hearts of Gold was started by Manhattan businesswoman Deborah Koenigsberger, who balances her time between a women’s French clothing boutique; Noir et Blanc at 7 West 25th Street in the NoMad district, but she’s changing lives with her nonprofit Hearts of Gold, which she operates at a store front just 20 feet away. The high-end thrift shop the Thrifty Hog, at 11 West 25th is to lift up and serve homeless mothers and their children living in New York City shelters.

Our goal is one mom at a time, let’s break that cycle.

That support comes from providing job training at the retail space where the women learn about merchandising, marketing, social media and customer service — each skills they’ll use to branch out.

There is more than one way to help out. Cleaning out your closet, your home or have some time to spare? We Can all give back.