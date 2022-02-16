MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Heating Up Winter with Sizzling Events

It’s a cold winter in most of the county, but these hot events are heating things up.

Super Bowl weekend was a hit that sizzled and delighted. MaximBet at the Market took place on Friday and Maxim Electric Nights on Saturday, the back-to-back events were both powered by DIRECTV, produced by unKommon eventsBoth nights included incredible, high-octane performances by the top names in music, including: The Chainsmokers on Friday night and Saturday night, hosted by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson with performances by Plastik Funk, DJ Vice, Loud Luxury and super-star DJ Tiësto

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson fires up crowd at Maxim Electric Nights at The Market Super Bowl weekend celebration, produced by unKommon events at City Market Pavilion DTLA  (Photo courtesy: Cassidy Maldonado/Getty Images for unKommon events)

 

DIRECTV surprised guests with interactive moments throughout the venue and unveiled the DIRECTV Backstage Lounge, an exclusive space for 300+ VIP guests including talent and artists, with catering by Cipriani. MaximBet took over Friday, with the Maxim blimp soaring overhead and dropping prizes throughout the evening.
My/Mochi and their Head of Innovation and Michelin star chef Cris Sanchez celebrated the Super Bowl and the biggest snacking day of the year at The Players Tailgate. Past, present, and future NFL Players and their fans joined host Guy Fieri at the big game’s ultimate tailgate snackdown. My/Mochi was the pro-bowl addition to the snacking line-up for sure.
Super Bowl was so hot that The Rams became bigger social media stars than they already were. They truly lived out their Hollywood dream. Offers.bet compared the 10 most Instagram-follow LA Rams players and with a tool from Influence Market Hub and  analyzed the players insta-value here. It’s like a happy ending in a movie.
In New York City, Carlton Fine Arts presented Love & Art to celebrate love in all its forms from now through March 14. The exhibition potlighted works from Jim Dine, DeVon, Romero Britto and Mr. Brainwash.
Coming up there are other things that are taking us into next month. On March 10,  the ADAPT Leadership Awards  will celebrate 75 years of ADAPT Community Network. The luxurious gala will take place at Cipriani 42nd Street. The night will honor LaChanze, Amy Robach and Andrew Shue, Ali Stroker and Edward R. Matthews.
Cover art by Photo by Hamed Daram on Unsplash

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

