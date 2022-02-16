Heating Up Winter with Sizzling Events

It’s a cold winter in most of the county, but these hot events are heating things up.

Super Bowl weekend was a hit that sizzled and delighted. MaximBet at the Market took place on Friday and Maxim Electric Nights on Saturday, the back-to-back events were both powered by DIRECTV, produced by unKommon events . Both nights included incredible, high-octane performances by the top names in music, including: The Chainsmokers on Friday night and Saturday night, hosted by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson with performances by Plastik Funk, DJ Vice, Loud Luxury and super-star DJ Tiësto

DIRECTV surprised guests with interactive moments throughout the venue and unveiled the DIRECTV Backstage Lounge, an exclusive space for 300+ VIP guests including talent and artists, with catering by Cipriani. MaximBet took over Friday, with the Maxim blimp soaring overhead and dropping prizes throughout the evening.

My/Mochi and their Head of Innovation and Michelin star chef Cris Sanchez celebrated the Super Bowl and the biggest snacking day of the year at The Players Tailgate. Past, present, and future NFL Players and their fans joined host Guy Fieri at the big game’s ultimate tailgate snackdown. My/Mochi was the pro-bowl addition to the snacking line-up for sure.

Super Bowl was so hot that The Rams became bigger social media stars than they already were. They truly lived out their Hollywood dream. Offers.bet compared the 10 most Instagram-follow LA Rams players and with a tool from Influence Market Hub and analyzed the players insta-value here . It’s like a happy ending in a movie.

In New York City, Carlton Fine Arts presented Love & Art to celebrate love in all its forms from now through March 14. The exhibition potlighted works from Jim Dine, DeVon, Romero Britto and Mr. Brainwash.

Coming up there are other things that are taking us into next month. On March 10, the ADAPT Leadership Awards will celebrate 75 years of ADAPT Community Network. The luxurious gala will take place at Cipriani 42nd Street. The night will honor LaChanze, Amy Robach and Andrew Shue, Ali Stroker and Edward R. Matthews.