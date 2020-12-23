Heaven Has a New Angel Singing in its Choir. OMG Rebecca Luker Has Passed Away.

She was kind. She was giving and she enchanted the Broadway stage in The Secret Garden, Phantom of the Opera, Show Boat, Sound of Music, The Music Man, Nine, Mary Poppins, Rodger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Fun Home. She was Tony nominated in the Best Actress category for Show Boat and The Music Man and Best Featured Actress for Mary Poppins. She was nominated for Drama Desk Awards for Best Actress in The Music Man and Best Featured Actress for The Secret Garden.

Rebecca Luker in Scaffolding photo by Russ Roland

Rebecca made her Broadway debut in 1989 stepping in for Sarah Brightman as the chorus girl Christine in a revival of The Phantom of the Opera.

Rebecca Luker

Rebecca Luker, was diagnosed with ALS late last year. She died today. She was 59.

Rebecca Luker

Luker appeared in writer-director David Chase’s Not Fade Away (2012) and on television in Boardwalk Empire, Elementary and NCIS: New Orleans.

Danny Burstein, Rebecca Luker

Her second husband, Danny Burstein, who was in Moulin Rouge had COVID-19 and Rebecca helped him survive and thrive.

Rebecca you will be loved and missed.