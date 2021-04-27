MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Hello deBlasio Drug Deal Gone Wrong In NYC When Will You Realize Who The Criminals Are

So far 416 people have been shot citywide, compared to 242 last year. This is a 72 per cent increase. Murders are up nine per cent, with 120 recorded through April 25, compared to 110 last year. The NYPD statistics show that assaults, robberies, auto thefts and burglaries have risen. According to the police “our biggest problem right now is erratic behavior from people on the street. They have complaints of emotionally disoriented people, or people on drugs, yelling at the top of their lungs.” 

On the Upper East Side a shooting happened at 2:10pm on Monday afternoon, on East 95th and Lexington Avenue. This is where Bette Midler just sold her apartment which was last listed for $50 million., Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon and the late artist Mark Rothko all called home. The unnamed victim was shot in a parked car. A large bag of weed was found inside the victim’s car. Possession of the drug is legal in the state, but selling it is not. According to the Daily News, “There is a considerable amount of marijuana in the car. They haven’t gotten to it yet because they need a warrant”.

The victim was sitting in the back of the car when he was shot. The gunman got inside the car, shot him in the heart, thenran away. The driver of the vehicle, and the front seat passenger, were questioned by police. 

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside, but could not be saved.

Jason Rivera, a father of three whose wife is expecting twins, was murdered by a 43-year-old disturbed man, who Rivera caught to help.

A 30 year-old woman, who retired from the NYPD after seven years service, was hit after a group of men got turned away from a party at an events venue and began shooting. 

