Hello Foodie! New Items to Love

This weekend indulge in some food options that are unique and delicious.

For the sweetest adult treat that will make you giddy with joy try y McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams adventure in a cup with Avaline.

This is so creamy and beautifully blended the first thing that comes to mind is epic! Flavors are made from scratch using the finest local, sustainable and organic ingredients. With Avaline Rosé’s clean and vegan-friendly wine by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power the level of love for the product just elevates even further. With melon and zest showcased with organic grapes, this fruit-forward French wine will become a household favorite after one taste.



Avaline Rosé & Boysenberry Milk Jam is the flavor of the month that you will remember all year long. At $12 per pint, this collaboration is available to ship nationwide on mcconnells.com.

For kids there is the sweet option of Baketivity. From sons, daughters, nieces and nephews this at home delivery system will have them smiling for days.

All materials come shipped to your door to make this activity easy to start. We love the way colorful items and ingredients are colorful and creatively placed. It makes the baking moment with kids fun for everyone of all ages in the kitchen.

These kits include yummy, kid-friendly recipes, pre-measured ingredients, and an educational activity/craft.The cake pop option is a lovely first introduction kit. Step-by-step, your child is spending moments with you that you will appreciate for years to come. It’s not time in front of an IPad or Netflix. It’s quality time with you that is part educational and part old-fashioned fun that is simply missing in kid’s activities today. This is one yummy food option that you will truly love.



And finally, for a healthy option at home try Vevan. whether you’re flexitarian, vegetarian, or lactose intolerant this is the cheese for you .

The brand joyfully combines the best plant-based ingredients with the talent of world-class cheesemakers. You will find that your dishes will create smiles with their entire line. From snack packs that burst with flavor to superb marinated mozza-bites anti-pasta there is something for everyone in your family. Authentic and delicious there is nothing but cheesy, cheesy love coming your way.

Here is to creating your own foodie magic at home with these amazing products.

Cover art by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash