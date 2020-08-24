MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Shopping

Hell’s Kitchen is Right on Target

Hell’s Kitchen is Right on Target

As stores are moving out Target is indeed coming to Hell’s Kitchen later this year. The store will be on 10th Avenue between 44th and 45th street. It was rumored that this space which use to be the old Hess/Speedway Gas Station site would either be a Trader Joe’s or a Target.

Whitney from Target HQ set the conversation straight saying “I can confirm that our Manhattan Hell’s Kitchen Target store, located at 615 10th Ave, is planned to open later this year. As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”

Upper-floor exterior detail (Kuafu)

This will be the company’s fourth store in Manhattan, as it moves forward with a new compact store design it calls “flexbile format.”

Common lounge area (Kuafu)

Above the store will be 92 new residential condominiums called Hudson Garden. Building amenities will include a fitness room, lounge, bike room, and storage.

Target said the Hell’s Kitchen store will carry these items:
– A selection of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories
– Home items dedicated to apartments and condominiums
– A grocery section, including fresh produce, grab-and-go items spanning sandwiches, salads, beverages, snacks, and more
– Health, personal care and beauty products
– Portable technology products and accessories
– Services include Target Mobile and Order Pickup

Related Items
Shopping

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Shopping

Times Square News: Broadway Special, New York Daily News, Krispy Kreams, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Restaurant Row, Graffiti and Bike Thefts

Suzanna BowlingAugust 23, 2020
Read More

Cub Foods Shopping Tips — How to Save More

WriterAugust 19, 2020
Read More

August Picks to Make You Smile

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 16, 2020
Read More

Why Sandals Will Always Be a Brilliant Footwear Choice – and What Style You Should Go For

WriterJuly 13, 2020
Read More

FAQ on International Flower Delivery: Everything You Need to Know

WriterJune 26, 2020
Read More

Father’s Day Extraordinary Gift Ideas

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 20, 2020
Read More

Summertime Delights

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 15, 2020
Read More

How to wear a neck gaiter? Smart ways to experiment

WriterJune 1, 2020
Read More

5 Expert Tips on Buying Furniture for Your New Home

WriterMay 22, 2020
Read More