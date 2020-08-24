Hell’s Kitchen is Right on Target

As stores are moving out Target is indeed coming to Hell’s Kitchen later this year. The store will be on 10th Avenue between 44th and 45th street. It was rumored that this space which use to be the old Hess/Speedway Gas Station site would either be a Trader Joe’s or a Target.

Whitney from Target HQ set the conversation straight saying “I can confirm that our Manhattan Hell’s Kitchen Target store, located at 615 10th Ave, is planned to open later this year. As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”

Upper-floor exterior detail (Kuafu)

This will be the company’s fourth store in Manhattan, as it moves forward with a new compact store design it calls “flexbile format.”

Common lounge area (Kuafu)

Above the store will be 92 new residential condominiums called Hudson Garden. Building amenities will include a fitness room, lounge, bike room, and storage.

Target said the Hell’s Kitchen store will carry these items:

– A selection of men’s and women’s apparel and accessories

– Home items dedicated to apartments and condominiums

– A grocery section, including fresh produce, grab-and-go items spanning sandwiches, salads, beverages, snacks, and more

– Health, personal care and beauty products

– Portable technology products and accessories

– Services include Target Mobile and Order Pickup