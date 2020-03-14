Help is Here: COVID-19 Freelance Artist Resources

COVID-19 Freelance Artist Resources is an evolving list of artist resources for the COVID-19 emergency. Now is the time for conversations and connections for artists in this challenging time.

COVID-19 Freelance Artist Resources has emergency funding, best practices for online teaching and gathering, freelancer advocacy, temporary and remote work opportunities and Principles for Ethical Cancellation (crucial for artists whose gigs are being cancelled). H

ere are some Resources for Remote Work for artists looking to earn income working remotely.

In times of crisis, artists are often among those most affected. In addition to health concerns, this is a challenging moment for many in our community as we deal with cancelled income and trying to make plans during uncertain times. Creative Capital has always been anchored by a rich spirit of community and mutual generosity, and we believe that continuing communication and exchange are crucial for all of us. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States, we have created a list of resources for artists working in all disciplines, as well as arts philanthropists, and arts professionals.

They will continue to update this list over the next few months. If you have a resource to add, please fill out this form. You can also let us know through the form, what you would like to see.