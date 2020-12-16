Help New York City Restaurants Now

We at Times Square Chronicles are looking for ways to help New York City restaurants at this difficult time. Here is a great suggestion to help our beloved city and our great citizens.

The VIP List NYC has started up a Go Fund Me here.

On December 11th, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor dining will close in New York City leaving thousands of restaurants and small businesses without any means to survive. According to The Real Deal, “fifty-four percent of New York Restaurants said they would likely not survive the next six months without federal relief.” Outdoor dining and takeout are not enough to sustain these small businesses through the winter months. As close affiliates of the hospitality industry, The VIP List is committed to doing everything we can to keep these businesses afloat. This fund will be used to support the owners, employees, and families of our favorite local restaurants listed below, every donation helps!

Your donation will support these restaurants:

– Il Cortile

-Buona Notte

-Jue Lan Kitchen

-19 Cleveland

-Au Za’atar

-Casa La Femme

-LouLou

-Carnegie Diner

-Leo’s Bagels

-Mark Joseph’s Steakhouse

-Nerai

-Sandbar Rooftop

-Harry’s

-Noir

If you own a small business and need financial assistance please feel free to contact us via the “Restaurant Relief Fund Inquiries” tab on our website linked here: https://theviplistnyc.com/restaurant-relief