Help Save Swing 46

The GoFundMe Campaign helped save Birdland Jazz Club and raised over $210,000 thanks to over 2800 donors. This is the second restaurant to be saved by loyal New Yorkers. The West Bank Cafe was the first. Now looking for help is Swing 46.

Swing 46, located at 349 W 46th Street has entertained audiences from around the world with swing orchestras, nightly music, dancing, cocktails and fine dining. Keeping the spirit of the 1940s vintage supper club alive in modern times, Swing 46 provided live music every night for 23 years (1997-2020). Over the years, legendary swing dancers such as Frankie Manning, Norma Miller and Dawn Hampton graced their dance floor for years. Revered tap dancers including Buster Brown, Gregory Hines, Maurice Hines and Savion Glover hosted the longest running weekly “Tap Jam” at here.

The owner, staff and musicians of Swing 46 Jazz and Supper Club appreciate your generous support.