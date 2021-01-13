MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Help Save Swing 46

Help Save Swing 46

The GoFundMe Campaign helped save Birdland Jazz Club and raised over $210,000 thanks to over 2800 donors. This is the second restaurant to be saved by loyal New Yorkers. The West Bank Cafe was the first. Now looking for help is Swing 46.

Swing 46, located at 349 W 46th Street has entertained audiences from around the world with swing orchestras, nightly music, dancing, cocktails and fine dining. Keeping the spirit of the 1940s vintage supper club alive in modern times, Swing 46 provided live music every night for 23 years (1997-2020). Over the years, legendary swing dancers such as Frankie Manning, Norma Miller and Dawn Hampton graced their dance floor for years. Revered tap dancers including Buster Brown, Gregory Hines, Maurice Hines and Savion Glover hosted the longest running weekly “Tap Jam” at here. 

The owner, staff and musicians of Swing 46 Jazz and Supper Club appreciate your generous support.

Related Items
Food and Drink

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Bars and Restaurants Suing Cuomo

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

Sammy’s Roumanian is the Latest in a Long Line-Up of Restaurants of the Past…At Least For Now!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

The Community Shows an Outpouring of Love to the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theater Raising Over $332,074

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2020
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 22: Celebrate and Remember Broadway Over a Glass of Wine

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2020
Read More

Help Save The West Bank Cafe

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2020
Read More

A Perfect at Home Holiday Meal with Nuhma NYC

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 19, 2020
Read More

Art Deco Bliss on an Elevated Night with St-Germain

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 18, 2020
Read More

Milk Bar and Ball Join Up for Made for More Small Business Fund

WriterDecember 16, 2020
Read More