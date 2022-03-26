Help The Shed Needs Help

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
No matter what I say about Claudia Rankine’s Help, a lecturing rant masking as a play at the Shed, I will be considered wrong. Now I have to admit when I see plays I try to know as little as possible about them, so I can experience the show like a regular theater goer. I don’t even read my playbill until after the experience. If I had, I would have never signed up to see this “play,” which I though was a stage version of the film and the book “The Help”.

7. April Matthis in “Help” by Claudia Rankine, 2022. Photo: Kate Glicksberg. Courtesy The Shed

The term white privilege has been used to put people in boxes and I for one don’t believe in boxes. I believe in people. There are good and bad in every sex, race and color, so when I am told “it is from here that I wish to tell you how I came to have brief conversations with white men, and white women alright (dismissively) white people” I have already been dismissed. Why should I stay? Why should I listen?

7. April Matthis in “Help” by Claudia Rankine, 2022. Photo: Kate Glicksberg. Courtesy The Shed

Help comes from portions of dialogue from Claudia Rankine’s 2019 New York Times article,“I Wanted to Know What White Men Thought About Their Privilege. So I Asked.”The problem is she didn’t ask, she assumed. She assumes everyone who is white is privileged. She went to Yale, how unprivileged is she?

“Help” cast, 2022. Photo: Kate Glicksberg. Courtesy The Shed

She states “Can we agree on this? I, the black woman, am just meant to get on with the program of accommodating white people, their lives, their lies, their lines.” I could hear an equal amount of yeses and no’s from the audience.

April Matthis and the “Help” cast, 2022. Photo: Kate Glicksberg. Courtesy The Shed

She choses a white therapist and then states “There’s nothing I know that her white unconscious doesn’t already know even if she refuses to know what she knows.” She choose this women and pays her, isn’t that somewhat hypocritical?

Ms. Rankine seems to blame white people for Donald Trump’s election, but what about the African-American people who voted to President Trump does she blame them.

The play is all over the map as the narrator rages against even her husband who is white, the people she rages against.

Tom O’Keefe, Nick Wyman, Jess Barbagallo, April Matthis (Narrator), and David Beach in “Help” by Claudia Rankine, 2022. Photo: Kate Glicksberg. Courtesy The Shed.

The good news is the play employee’s 12 actors, who are some of the best of theatre April Matthis is so convincing I thought she wrote the play, Nick Wyman and Tina Benko, who I would love to see more of are reduced to very little here.

The show is well directed by Taibi Magar. Mimi Lien’s set is reminiscent of Network, only now it is like a version of hell for white people who are stereotypical crunched into a see through fish bowl. Odd balletic, circus, hallucinative modern dance by Shamel Pitts moves the actors like clowns. The lighting by John Torres, the sound by Lee Kinney and the original music by James Harrison Monaco and JJJJJerome Ellis completes the journey.

In closing, I can only beg Ms. Rankin to please remember that although politics can become black or white; that art is never black or white.

Help: The Shed, 545 West 30th Street until April 10th.

 

