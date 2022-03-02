Helping Your Aging Parents Stay Safe and Healthy

As your parents get older, they may need more help to stay healthy, although you might not understand the best way to handle this situation. It all starts with understanding the options available to help you figure out their needs. By taking concrete steps, you can feel in control of things a little more and help your loved ones.

Help Them Make an End-of-Life Plan

As your parents get older and closer to the end of their lives, it’s a good idea to have a plan in place. An end-of-life plan will handle everything from the financial aspects to whether or not your parents want to be resuscitated if they stop breathing. Since there are a lot of things to go over and end-of-life planning is never an easy thing, you can review a guide that explains how to create an end-of-life planning checklist.

Consider What They Need

It can be overwhelming to take care of your loved ones if you do not know what needs to get done. Instead, consider taking a step back so you can better consider the type of help they might need. You’ll need to think about the amount of support they are already receiving in certain areas, as well as the amount they might need to stay healthy and safe. They might just need help with weekly grocery shopping, or they may need someone to drive them everywhere they need to go.

Consider What You Can Offer

Before assuming you will be able to take care of your parents’ needs by yourself, take a moment to consider your own abilities and situation. Your personal responsibilities and even your health can impact whether or not you can take care of someone else. And you will also need to live close enough to provide the care they need. You likely want your parents to be healthy and safe, and you may feel you need to be the one offering that care. However, you are not selfish if you truly don’t think you are the right person to be personally offering that type of care. In some cases, it is in the parents’ best interests to help them arrange for someone else to give them the help they need. By deciding this early on in the process, you can prevent yourself from burning out down the road.

Including Your Parents

Just because your parents need more help physically doesn’t mean they are unable to make their own decisions. They may already be concerned about losing their independence, which makes it more important than ever to make sure they are involved in as many decisions as possible. They may resist your help at first, so it’s a good idea to have more than one conversation with them. If they are still physically safe, it’s not necessary to make too many changes all at once. Instead, consider making a few smaller changes, gradually increasing the amount of help you are giving them. Ask for their input on each decision you make.