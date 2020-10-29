Henry Winkler Gives Acting Advice at Vulture Festival – ‘If You Will It, It is Not Just a Dream’

Vulture Festival is a week of high-profile events bringing the entertainment site to life. This year, fans can experience an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, cast reunions, and unique surprises that only Vulture can provide — right in their living rooms.

Henry Winkler sat down during a special virtual panel to talk about his incredible career and big Emmy win for “Barry.” He gave some hope during a special acting class as hundreds of guests listened.

“If you will it, is not just a dream,” he emphasized to the audience about keeping their aspirations alive even in he midst of the pandemic.

He went on to speak on positive actions when being artists and to not just wait by the phone, which he says is ‘destructive.’

Winkler also noted the importance of how you have “keep your motor going,” as he described some of his best acting techniques to try with a scene partner when things might not be clicking. He recommended sitting back-to-back in chairs and rehearsing from the script to get a true sense on how to listen to each other.

“I believe training is important.”

And, on a second note when working your craft alone during these crazy times until you can get back on set he said jokingly, “One of the actors best tools is an extra pillow, because when it just gets to be too much you beat the crap out of it on your bed”

Winkler proved himself to be a dedicated artist during the hour-long talk where he wrapped thing up by saying, “The best acting advice I ever got was that you need to listen – It works in scene or in a relationship. The ear is the center of your being.“

