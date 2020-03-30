Here are Some Famous Celebrities who have a Gaming Obsession

Being a celebrity or even a movie star means having a lot of downtime. At times they may end up working over 18 hours a day on a movie set and this can sometimes involve 16 hours of waiting. It’s really no wonder that they need to try and fill up their time when they are not on the big screen. Sometimes games can be really exciting too, so if you want to find out more about that then take a look below.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher was once on That 70’s Show. Before he became a successful investor, he just couldn’t stop playing on the Nintendo 64. His favourite game was Golden Eye and this encouraged him to start his own production company at the age of 21. He said that he was just sat around playing James Bond all day and that he was really good at it. He said at one point he thought his thumbs might fall off after playing the game and that he was just so excited to get to that next level. Who knows how many times he was able to complete it, but either way, it’s great to see a gamer in the movie industry who is so passionate about everything. He even likes to play slots for real money online sometimes, which shows how broad the gaming industry is.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has also come out to say that he once had a very big gaming obsession. In the 90’s his favourite game was Quake and he spent $10,000 per month just to get a T1 line in his home. This would give him the best possible connection and it also helped him to get better at the game in general. He’s stated that he would play Quake every day and that he actually had to quit because he just felt as though he was investing far too many hours in the game. He was playing over 10 hours a day at one point and he felt as though it was impacting his life. He said that the idea of escaping reality became a big bonus for him. He soon realised that he was able to make his own life fantastic and magical if he made the right changes, so he no longer needed the escape. Joe Rogan has not actually touched a video game since because he is worried that he’s going to get obsessed again. This is especially the case since games have come so very far since then.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is a rather unapologetic nerd. He got his start in gaming by playing Dungeons and Dragons. This is a very good game to say the least and he became really invested in it. He loves the game more than anything but he got sick of movies portraying it in a nerdy way that made fun of it. This is why he started his very own studio. He was also able to put out a Riddick game as well, and this was very well-received. The game culture is a very important thing and it’s important to keep it alive in the movie industry because we are in a new era right now. People are making more movie and game cross-overs than ever before. Vin Diesel also thinks that it is great that kids can play video games like GTA as it creates a brand-new virtual universe, just like the one that he feels Dungeons and Dragons has to offer. The gaming industry might be changing, but right now, it looks like things are really taking off.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis loves playing World of Warcraft. She’s come out to say that she had to actually full-on quit the game because she was just investing so much time in it. She also tried to explain the game to Jimmy Kimmel but he had a hard time understanding it. She had her own chat channel with her friends and they all play together. This is quite possibly with a group of other celebrities as they can all play together without being recognised. Either way, now she has children with Ashton Kutcher, it’s possible that she doesn’t have time to play anymore because the two of them are busy managing their acting career.

Daniel Craig

Not even James Bond is able to resist the temptation of games. When he is not putting out double-digit hours in the day, he really enjoys playing Halo games. He really likes to invest in games which have very deep stories as well. He likes to make sure that he never spends more than a couple of hours at a time on a game though, because if he stays on a game too long then he just can’t come off it. He has also said that if his girlfriend is in the room then it’s game over for him and that he has to wait until she goes out before he can go back on. This really helps him to limit his hours.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg had a bad-boy reputation at one point. He has been known as Snoop Lion since he made the conversion to Rastafarianism and he really does love his video games. In the year 2006, he started a gaming group known as Hip-Hop Gaming and he has also starred in his own video game as well. It’s called the Way of the Dog. Shortly after he really showed his enthusiasm for the gaming industry. He’s also starred in COD Ghosts as well, where he lent his voice to one of the characters. Of course, a lot really has changed with the video game industry but it’s safe to say that some celebrities really are obsessed. Who knows what games are going to be released in the future, but right now it looks like there’s certainly some celebrities who love some of the classic titles.

Only time will tell if these celebrities are able to kick their obsession, but right now, it looks like there are certainly some who don’t want to.