MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk and Bush’s Baked Beans Backyard Giveaway

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk and Bush’s Baked Beans Backyard Giveaway

Summer is here and we’re looking to impress because 90% of Americans said their outdoor space is now even more valuable than ever before. And, what better way to do that than with a big win.

HGTV’s “Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk is teaming up with Bush’s Baked Beans to make summer beautiful, kicking off with the Bush’s Makes Your Summer Beautiful Contest where one lucky fan will win a bean-inspired backyard makeover of their dreams designed by Mina.

“Grilling in my backyard is the heart of all my summertime gatherings,” said Starsiak Hawk. “My outdoor space is a beautiful mini-escape with my family and friends as we enjoy the best parts of summer: warm weather, tasty grilled favorites with a side of Bush’s Baked Beans and memorable time spent with others.”

Enter today since we all deserve some summer lovin’.

Photos Courtesy – Bush’s Baked Beans

Related Items
Food and Drink

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

5 Highest Rated Restaurants in Kirrawee

WriterJune 23, 2021
Read More

Chairman’s Reserve Rum Hosts Virtual Tasting for Summer Delights

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 23, 2021
Read More

Campo Viejo and Food52 Pack the Perfect Fun in Summer

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 22, 2021
Read More

Spice up your Summer and Escape to India with Bombay Darbar

WriterJune 21, 2021
Read More

PJ Bernstein Brings Delightful Tastes to UES

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 18, 2021
Read More

5 Best Takeaways in the Sutherland Shire

WriterJune 17, 2021
Read More

Get Ready For Some Bawdy Cirque-Burlesque Fun As Speakeasy – Times Square Comes Back To NYC

Suzanna BowlingJune 17, 2021
Read More

Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Is About To Take Manhattan

Suzanna BowlingJune 12, 2021
Read More

Getting Ready for Summer Picnics with Bolla Wines and Frederick Wildman and Sons

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 11, 2021
Read More