High Art – Happy Munkey Hosts Colorful Bash at Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

Downtown Manhattan took the beauty of Van Gogh to an elevated level yesterday. Immersive van Gogh partnered with the cannabis lifestyle purveyor Happy Munkey for an epic night of art and enjoyment.

The “Happy Munkey After Dark” was the perfect place to live it up in the moment. Hundreds of guests gathered at Pier 36 to experience the exhibit in a unique fashion. The waterfront event highlighted an outdoor consumption lounge experience that made way for an exquisite representation of the cultural phenomena show inside the venue.

Attendees masked up indoors to walk through the grand halls and into the master world of Vincent van Gogh. What made the night more powerful and momentous was the crowd. There was something so breathtakingly refreshing about humans coming together with common desires – to feel good and to see art in a stunning format.

Happy Munkey provides a delightful platform that promotes happiness, which is more needed than ever before.

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 600,000 cubic feet of animated projections.

Here is to high art.