High School Project’s Into the Woods Lovingly Finds its Way to a Happy Ending at the Grand Theatre

I went into the Grand Theatre happily, looking forward to seeing these high school kids embrace this great show. I must admit, I still was carrying the firmly established memory of Broadway’s latest revival of Into the Woods still dancing solidly and magnificently around my head (you can read my review here). I mean, you can’t beat a cast that includes Sara Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife, Patina Miller as the Witch, and Phillipa Soo as Cinderella. No way. No how. And I can’t wait to download the Broadway revival’s cast album that is being released today, September 30th, 2022. It will be on repeat for a long time coming.

Yet in no way did I want to walk into the Grand Theatre with an idea to contrast and compare the two. That wouldn’t be fair to anyone, including myself. But I must say, with no reservations, that overall everyone delivers with such joy in their hearts. But there are some very strong standouts in this overall exceptionally talented cast of students that I can’t help but congratulate. Most notable are the subtle and smart performances of Will Cramp as the conflicted Baker, Jasmine Darvasi as Jack’s worn-out mother, Karissa Kern as the cheeky Little Red Ridinghood, and Cindy Li as the charming Cinderella. Each of them, completely delicious and very fun to watch, but the most impressive of the lot was the very solid Stella Yanga as the Witch. In one of the most difficult parts in the piece, one that required depth and maturity, she completely blew me away both vocally and in the way she embraced the part with such assurance and charisma. Well done, one and all.

Stella Yanga and Cami Rodriguez in High School Project‘s Into the Woods at the Grand Theatre. Photo by Dahlia Katz.

Beyond a few moments when the stagecraft action was a bit too busy, like when we were continually distracted by staircase movement as Li’s Cinderella was enthralling us with her rendition of “On the Steps of the Palace“. It did her no favors, yet that’s a minor criticism in the big scheme of things, as it seems choreographer Greg Carruthers (Hart House’s Legally Blond) did find many beautiful and charming ways of gifting all the cast with action and focus, whether it be in the form of trees or milky white cows. These kids really did deliver an absolutely delightful piece of musical theatre. Sondheim and Lapine would have been proud, particularly how much they embraced the difficult themes and storylines that exist so intricately in the music, lyrics, and story being told. So grab a ticket to the High School Project’s joyful production of Into the Woods, and get yourself over to that well-designed reading room on the main stage of the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario. You will be enthralled “for those moments in the woods“.

The Grand’s High School Project production of Into the Woods is led by Saccha Dennis (Director), Patrick Bowman (Music Director), and Greg Carruthers (Choreographer). The company is comprised of a cast of 26 student performers, 15 backstage students, and three orchestra students, from grades 9 through 12 in the Thames Valley District School Board and the London Catholic District School Board.

“When approaching Into the Woods, one of the greatest shows in the musical theatre canon, we knew we wanted to honour its spirit, while also presenting the show in a way that many will have never seen before,” remarks the productions Director Saccha Dennis. “I believe that we have truly accomplished this and that our audiences will be in for a particular treat as they watch the talent of tomorrow bring this enchanting story to life – in person, and on-stage.”

