Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road at the Theatre at St. Jeans

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, has announced the full cast and creative team for will the New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. Performances are set to begin Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 7:30PM for a limited engagement through Saturday afternoon, December 31, 2022 at The York’s temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76 th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night is set for Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:00PM.

The cast of Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road is Marckus Blair (Off Broadway debut), Sara Esty (Off Broadway debut), Dion Simmons Grier (Sister Act, Songs for a New World – PaperMill), Danielle Herbert (After Midnight – Broadway, Beautiful – Tour), Kayla Jenerson (Off Broadway debut), Cory Linger (Carousel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Broadway) and Mike Schwitter (Pippin – Broadway, Book of Mormon – Tour). Understudies are Rachel Fairbanks(Cinderella, First Wives Club – Tours), and Drew Tanabe (Off Broadway debut). Production Stage Manager is Melanie Morgan and the casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road is a new musical journey that tells the story of six friends and the one man who brought them all together. The musical is told completely through the sophisticated music of Hoagy Carmichael. The seven friends weave a story of camaraderie and shifting relationships through four decades in America: the early years of ragtime, jazz and blues; the romance of New York in the 1930’s; the tumultuous and uncertain years of the World War II era; and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood — all while walking down Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road.

Join The York for the New York Premiere of Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road. This exciting original production is conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Carmichael’s son, Hoagy Bix Carmichael. At the helm of this new musical journey through Hoagy Carmichael’s classic songs are director Susan H. Schulman and choreographer Michael Lichtefeld, who together oversaw the Broadway productions of Little Women, The Sound of Music, The Secret Garden, and the Circle in the Square/York production of Sweeney Todd. The music supervisor and arranger is Broadway maestro Lawrence Yurman (War Paint, It Shoulda Been You, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Grey Gardens).

James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director said, “It is heartening after these several tumultuous years to reunite with old friends Susan Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Larry Yurman on Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road. And how great to have his son, Hoagy Bix Carmichael, overseeing this New York premiere. This first-class team will bring Hoagy’s iconic songs to life for new generations to enjoy, all at The York Theatre

Company.”

Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. SPECIAL HOLIDAY SCHEDULE DECEMBER 20 – 31: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm, with 2:30pm performances Wednesday, Friday & Saturday . PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, Christmas Eve evening, December 24, & Christmas Day, December 25.

York Member Early Access tickets for Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road are now available. Single tickets are priced at $60 – $95 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting OvationTix at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1130389 or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday – Friday 12:00PM – 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20. The York Theatre also offers $30 tickets for guests aged 35 years and under through the Gen York program.