Holiday Fun

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Here are some amazing things that are making us smile.

Tori Spelling and her kids are spreading holiday cheer and kicking off ‘Santa’s Journal’ with the creators of ‘got milk?’

Spelling and her family squad join the California Milk Processor Board to celebrate the holidays North Pole style, with the help of #SantasJournal from @gotmilk, a campaign that cheerfully reveals some of Santa’s secrets dedicated to infusing a little extra magic at home this holiday season. Check out the brand’s Instagram feed @gotmilk for more holiday ideas from #SantasJournal.

And, Mariah Carey is going to be back in Times Square for New Year’s Eve – sort of.

“To honor the strength and resilience we’ve seen and felt around the world from New Yorkers, Airbnb and Nasdaq are offering locals the chance to call Times Square home for just one night under the New Year’s Eve Ball — a spectacular night all to themselves,” the company stated.

Guests lucky enough to book this experience will have their own geodesic dome on Nasdaq’s outdoor terrace. Guests will receive a virtual personal serenade from the one and only singer and a $5,000 shopping credit to use at local Times Square shops before their stay.The stay also includes access to an indoor lounge for watching New Year’s celebrations around the world, dinner prepared by a private chef, and a Waterford Crystal ball design to take home as a memento.

Happy holidays!

