MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Holiday Party to Support Our Vets

Holiday Party to Support Our Vets

Are you looking to spread some joy and holiday love this season? The Manhattan Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva126.org) is hosting their Annual Holiday Party for members and friends on Friday, December 9, from 6 – 11 PM at MRC at 122 East 83 Street.

There will be food, drink, music, singing, dancing and a 50/50 raffle. The suggested donation is $20 and the dress code is holiday festive.

These vets could use your company and some cheer. Why not make a Vets Christmas and show the you care.

Rsvp to register – mpe1217@gmail.com or 917-456-6558

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Happy Thanksgiving From T2C

Suzanna BowlingNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Day 2 of The Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, The Radio City Rockettes, and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon, Will Swenson and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Go Inside the 2022  24 Hour Plays on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingNovember 24, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 23, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Thanksgiving Day Playlist

Suzanna BowlingNovember 23, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gibson is bringing her “Winterlicious” tour to New York December 1st

Suzanna BowlingNovember 23, 2022
Read More

In December, The Actors Studio Hosts Three Special 75th Anniversary Events, Free & Open To The Public

Suzanna BowlingNovember 23, 2022
Read More

PBS/BYUtv Christmas Special Featuring Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough

Suzanna BowlingNovember 22, 2022
Read More