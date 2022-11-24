Holiday Party to Support Our Vets

Are you looking to spread some joy and holiday love this season? The Manhattan Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva126.org) is hosting their Annual Holiday Party for members and friends on Friday, December 9, from 6 – 11 PM at MRC at 122 East 83 Street.

There will be food, drink, music, singing, dancing and a 50/50 raffle. The suggested donation is $20 and the dress code is holiday festive.

These vets could use your company and some cheer. Why not make a Vets Christmas and show the you care.