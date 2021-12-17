Holiday Screening with Scarlett Estevez, Star of Disney Channel Original Movie Christmas Again, at Paley Center

The Paley Center for Media will be hosting a special Holiday screening this weekend of the Disney Channel Original Movie Christmas Movie Christmas Again with a special appearance by the movie’s star, Scarlett Estevez, this Sunday, December 19th at 3:30 PM ET.

Hosted at the PaleyLand holiday extravaganza in the heart of Midtown Manhattan (52nd and 5th Avenue), the special Christmas Again holiday screening features a viewing in their state-of-the-art theatre, and an audience Q&A with the leading star. For background, Scarlett Estevez plays Ro, a high-spirited 12-year-old girl who unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over again, in the Disney Channel Original Movie Christmas Again. Estevez is also known for her role in the two Daddy’s Home films (starring opposite Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg), and she played the role of Trixie on the Fox series Lucifer, which was picked up for additional seasons by Netflix.

In addition, PaleyLand hosts four floors of fun activations and activities for the whole family, including holiday fan-favorite film screenings (A Charlie Brown Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming To Town, A Rugrats Kwanzaa and more), photo opportunities with holiday characters (Frosty the Snowman, Snoopy), a special holiday train display, arts and crafts, gaming stations and much more!

The Paley Center for Media Welcomes Visitors Back for Its Grand Reopening with the Return of PaleyLand Holiday Extravaganza

The beloved Paley holiday experience features visits and photos with Santa and a stunning seven-foot menorah, character meet and greets, screenings of holiday classics on the big screen, LEGOMasters and American Girl demos, gaming stations, and introduces a new centerpiece, The Paley Express, a magical winter wonderland holiday train display, which is sure to become an instant fan favorite for visitors of all ages.

The month-long extravaganza marks the Grand Reopening of the cultural institution’s museum in New York, and the first in-person event since it began virtual programming in March 2020

PaleyLand runs from December 4, 2021 through January 6, 2022 with free entry for Paley Center Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans and early responders; free for children 12 and under

The extravaganza provides visitors with 4 floors of experiential holiday exhibits and fun throughout the month, featuring:

Santa Claus visits and Menorah photo opportunities: Capture your magical memories by posing for a professional photo with Santa in his festive Paley Station. Guests can also enjoy a photo in front of the stunning seven-foot menorah. *This activity is free for members. An additional $10 for non-members will be charged.

Holiday character meet and-greets: Enjoy meet and greets and photo-ops with beloved holiday characters such as Frosty the Snowman and Snoopy, among others.

Special star appearances and screenings : Watch a special screening of Disney’s Christmas Again, and meet the star in-person, Scarlett Estevez Watch a special screening of DreamWorks Animation & Netflix’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, and meet the character Gabby in person Learn from LEGOMasters Season 2 contestant, Richard Dryden, with a live holiday-themed LEGO demo and instruction. Enjoy holiday Christmas Carolers, along with other stars throughout the month.

PaleyGX gaming stations: Level-up with the latest games from the PaleyGX studio (Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch and PC Games), and show off your moves at the 2022 “Just Dance” interactive showcase.

American Girl stylist demo: An American Girl Store stylist will host tutorials featuring styling tips and techniques for a variety of holiday themed American Girl dolls. Bring your favorite doll to participate!

A special Paley Express Holiday train display: Marking a new annual tradition at PaleyLand, visitors can enjoy a magical winter wonderland holiday train display and take a photo with the Paley Express conductor.

Screenings of holiday classics: The Paley Archive will once again be accessible to the public, featuring a curated collection of holiday classics that celebrate Hannukah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings Day, and Christmas. Screenings available include: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Rugrats Chanukah, A Rugrats Kwanzaa, and Dora the Explorer Saves Three Kings Day, among others.

In addition, Paleyland will offer arts and crafts activities and games for children and families, and will feature interactive, social media holiday photo experiences in the magical winter wonderland of PaleyLand. Visitors are encouraged to share their festive moments on social media by tagging @paleycenter and using hashtags #Paley #PaleyLand.

The Paley Center for Media, 25 W 52nd St.