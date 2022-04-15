Holiday Weekend Restaurant Guide

Happy holiday weekend. Now, let’s eat New York Style in the biggest city with the biggest offerings in the world when it comes to food.

Bon Appétit with our favorites in the best city in the world:

Upper East Side’s PJ Bernstein will be offering an extensive holiday menu available for catering, delivery and takeout, as well as dining in the restaurant. A multi-generational, family-owned Jewish delicatessen and restaurant, popular amongst New Yorkers and iconic celebrities through the years such as Lucille Ball, Liza Minelli, Mel Brooks, and more recently, James Bond’s Daniel Craig, PJ Bernstein has remained a staple in the New York Jewish deli dining scene for over five decades. Check out their Passover Menu with a Seder Plate, Brisket with Gravy, Matzo Ball Soup, among other options.

For those who will be flaunting their Easter bonnets and taking in the local sights on 5th Avenue following the parade or those who will be attending services in the beautiful cathedrals, also on 5th Avenue, Limani New York is within walking distance for a delicious late lunch or Mediterranean dinner. Open on Easter Sunday from 3 pm – 10 pm, Limani New York’s a la carte menu will be available for those gathering with family and friends. Whole fish selections from Limani New York’s raw bar—like the irresistibly flaky and buttery Branzino, which is encased in salt and served tableside; and the Head-On Carabineiros from Spain—are perfect for sharing with the whole table and serve as healthier, leaner options with beach season right around the corner. The restaurant also offers an extensive global wine list and refreshing, Greek-inspired cocktails like the Mediterranean Mule with Figenza Fig vodka, pomegranate juice, fresh lime juice, topped with ginger beer, and served over ice.

Amali will offer special dine-in or takeout brunch and dinner for Easter on April 17th and Greek Easter on Sunday, April 24th. The Easter special menu boasts a Leg of Lamb with roasted potatoes, in addition to having a roasted asparagus salad, whole grilled artichoke and a chocolate mousse for dessert. The Mediterranean style restaurant reflects the historical cuisines shared by modern day Greece, Italy, France, and Spain with a wine list offering 400 wonderful options

If you are Upper West Side, make your Easter a little spicy. Tasca offers new type of Latin adventure. The food focus here is on Spain, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. The beverage program features carefully curated rum cocktails made from a list of over 100 varieties of premium rums, an extensive wine list of over 180 wine selections, which are temperature controlled and 80% Spanish, and a changing roster of beers on tap and bottle/can selections from Spain and the US. Tasca’s interior features a casual tavern room in front perfect for a holiday gathering. A step up is the dining room, which is a little more formal and perfect for intimate dining experiences, and two private dining rooms on the lower level are great for large or private parties.

A non-traditional Easter lunch, brunch, or dinner can be found at aRoqa. This MICHELIN recognized, elegant restaurant serves Indian-style small plates in fanciful presentations. For brunch, aRoqa suggests their traditional Indian brunch. Highlights include Keema Pav and Bum Omelette.

Bar Marseille has an Easter special for dine in or takeout during brunch and dinner. The Easter menu includes a roasted asparagus salad, whole grilled artichoke, leg of lamb with roasted potatoes and a chocolate mousse dessert. The Southern France inspired restaurant offers indoor dining and an outdoor patio and a rooftop deck, weather permitting paying tribute to Provençal cuisine complete with a robust wine and cocktail list.

For those who may be looking to enjoy Indian-inspired dishes for Easter this year, Jaz, serving a British interpretation of Northern Indian fare in Hell’s Kitchen, will be offering Easter specials and cocktails along with their a la carte menu for lunch and dinner beginning Friday, April 15th through Monday, April 18th, as is traditionally celebrated in the UK, where owner Jaz Rupall is originally from. Lunch and dinner specials include Fig Lamb and Kandhari Chicken from the Tandoor.

Juniper at the Vanderbilt offers a special brunch and dinner on April 17th for Easter Sunday. The menu features options of Smoked Steelhead Trout, Roasted Leg Of Lamb, and Grilled White Asparagus with Poached Egg and Black Truffle Hollandaise. The holiday offer is available for dine in or take out.

Celebrate Easter on the Water in Long Island City at American Brass. Executive Chef Kevin McGinley and Chef de Cuisine Chris Lewnes will offer a prix-fixe brunch on Easter Sunday for $45 per person. The brunch will include a complimentary pastry basket, choice of cocktail, one entree and classic a la carte sides. Highlights from the menu include brunch favorites such as French Toast with strawberry rhubarb compote, honey-lemon ricotta, butter maple syrup and Smoked Salmon Benedict with crispy potato pancakes, Bearnaise, green salad as well as unique dishes such as Farro Salad with herb tahini, roasted cauliflower, crispy black rice, fried egg and Dry Aged Burger with bacon jam, mild cheddar, dijonaise, pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries. Easter Brunch service will run from 11am – 3pm.

And, finally if you are in the Hamptons, Calissa will offer a brunch and dinner special for the Easter holiday on Sunday, April 17th. The brunch menu features various options including Shakshuka, Lobster Benedict, and Belgian Waffles. Dinner specials include a Roasted Leg Of Lamb with honey glazed baby carrots, Greek yogurt and toasted pistachios and an Orzo and Spring Pea Salad. These dinner specials will also be offered on Sunday, April 24th for Greek Easter.

Cover art by Shayda Torabi on Unsplash