Congratulations! You’ve got a hookah, and I’m sure you’re asking yourself, “What the heck am I going to do with this?” Well, rest easy, because here are some tips and tricks that are sure to keep all of your friends impressed with your new-found hookah-serving ability.

For the twenty-one and up the crowd, you can experiment with different types of liquors in the base, in varying strengths. For instance, rum with coconut shisha (hookah tobacco) is always a crowd-pleaser for the tropically minded. Peach Schnapps with banana shisha makes the best fruit smoothie ever. (Always exercise caution when smoking premium hookah coals with alcohol as you should limit the time you inhale alcohol. Before trying this, you may want to consult with your physician.)

But it doesn’t just end at liquor! Ever tried orange juice? Apple juice? Mixed fruit juice? They all add a myriad of flavors to the tobacco. V8 Splash is also an all-around crowd-pleaser. Pour it into the base. Notice how much thicker it is than water? Good! Thicker fluids make thicker, more flavorful smoke.

Try dropping some ice in the base, or even refrigerating the hose (yes, you read that right). The cooler the temperature, the cooler the smoke, and the easier it goes down.

You can even use a hollowed-out apple in place of the bowl. Hollow out an apple, leaving a taper towards the bottom. Place it on top of the stem and sprinkle the tobacco in. The tobacco should be layered in a circle around the inner wall of the apple. To do this, you will need quality tobacco like Havana Moassel or Al-Fakher. Cover with foil, and place the coal on top as usual, and that’s it! Mixing it with the other servings suggestions is a surefire way to flavor up your night! After carefully preparing a clean hookah with cold water, selecting a flavorful tobacco for the bowl, lighting, and adding the charcoal, the aromatic hookah smoke is drawn bubbling through the water. Cooled and softened after being filtered by the water, light, pleasant smoke infuses the senses, lingering on the air, encouraging slow meditative breathing and sweetening conversation, games of dominoes, or quiet contemplation and study.

Some techniques used to enhance the experience of hookah smoking are adding ice to the water and chilling the hoses beforehand. The lush fruit flavors of hookah smoke can be heightened by the addition of fruit juice or wine to the water in the base, and both customers and proprietors of hookah smoking lounges regularly combine tobacco flavors to come up with their own special blends.

Some tips and warnings given by veteran smokers include the following: always use the proper charcoal, specifically made for hookah smoking-regular charcoal briquettes cause carbon monoxide poisoning, and charcoal that isn’t low-smoke will overwhelm the hookah smoke; only a very small amount of hookah tobacco is needed in the bowl since a little goes a long way; if the smoke or flavor are lacking, it’s probably because the coals aren’t hot enough-when smoking for more than half an hour or so, fresh coals will be needed.