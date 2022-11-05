MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Hop Aboard For A Fabulous Fall Foliage Cruise

ElizaBeth Taylor and I hopped aboard TopViews NYC Fall Foliage Cruise for a spectacular 3 hour excursion.

 \    

As you cruise up the Hudson, you become amazed at the foliage that is nestled in-between the buildings. You see intimate views of The Palisades, Manhattan Skyline and The Met Cloisters.

The magnificent views of the colorful fall leaves leisurely roll past you as you sit back, relax, and enjoy the feeling of spaciousness.

  

A live tour guide on board, keeps you informed, though they need to learn that Kander and Ebb wrote “New York, New York” for the film of the same name, not Frank Sinatra. Also a fun accordionist.

Tips on taking this trip are:

1: Sit on the New Jersey side going up due to sun. This way you will get the best photo’s.

2: Upgrade to the VIP for $10 more as you get 1 complimentary glass of wine, beer or soda and 1 complimentary Bratwurst Hot Dog or Giant Pretzel. You also get priority boarding, and guaranteed seating in our VIP section which is the one with seating inside.

To have a wonderful day on the water click here.

Fall Foliage Cruise: Pier 36, 299 South Street. Every Sat & Sun through Nov 27, 2022. Boarding: 1:30pm | Cruising: 2:00pm – 5:30pm

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

