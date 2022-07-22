Hot Hamptons Happenings

Summer is here. It’s hot outside and so are the Hamptons events.

Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust took place in Southampton July 16. Celebrity event planners Sean Koski and Brian Kelly, co-founders of Ticket2Events produced the luxury luncheon that had onsite activations by participating brands and sponsors in categories such as fashion, beauty, wellness, spirits, home decor, technology and tourism, and will honor Jill’s late husband Bobby Zarin and his long-standing battle with thyroid cancer.

Also, on July 16, Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 13th Annual Unconditional Love Gala returned to the Hamptons on a beautiful summer evening on storied Gin Lane in Southampton, NY. The grand soiree was among the highlight of this summer season out East to date. Chaired by Jean Shafiroff, the event honored Jonathan McCann, founding President of SASF and William Bratton, former Police Commissioner of New York City. The Honorary Chair was Georgina Bloomberg. The annual event has been the most important fundraiser for the shelter for over a decade featuring a reception, seated dinner and dancing. In addition, a live and silent auction helped raise much-needed funds for the animals.

Proceeds from this event directly supported the more than 5,000 animals who enter the SASF’s doors each year. The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, open admission, no kill organization, is supported exclusively by donations and grants from the community. From caring and finding homes for stray and abandoned animals to providing low-cost veterinary care and dog training so that animals can remain in their homes, the shelter has become a vital resource in our community. No animal is left behind.

Audrey Gruss hosted the Seventh Annual Race of Hope to Defeat Depression, which will take place on August 7. Over 80 people attended the panel discussion, which HDRF conceived in partnership with Southampton Arts Center (SAC) Board member Simone Levinson. The discussion focused on The Four Pillars of Mental Health: Sleep, Diet, Exercise and Meditation. Panelists were Bob Roth, CEO of the David Lynch Foundation, Eddie Stern, yoga instructor and author, Jamie Pabst, founder and CEO of Spiritune and Ivey Leidy, nutrition expert and coach. The moderator was HDRF Executive Director Louisa Benton.



The Surf Lodge and YellowHeart this summer have been hosting a number of exciting Web3 music activations. They kicked off July 4th weekend with award winning artists and such acts as Elderbrook and Bob Moses have appeared in recent weeks.

During its widely followed Summer Concert Series, the iconic venue has helped create an exclusive NFT community that provides access through exciting giveaways and various touch points at the venue by simply scanning a QR code. When people claim the NFT, they’ll be opted into The Surf Lodge’s community, unlocking perks and benefits all summer long. Only Friday night music attendees will have the opportunity to join the exclusive community, which means to become a member, you need to get the NFT at the venue.The Surf Lodge wanted to give people who have been watching live music at the venue for years the opportunity to do much more than follow them on Instagram. Launching a community in Web3 is empowering The Surf Lodge to truly meld physical and digital, since it facilitates two way communication with live music lovers out east.

Also, out in Montauk, on July 15 a special launch party celebrated the co-branded vegan menu from Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE) and the Montauk Beach House. Guests were the first to enjoy this completely vegan menu including our vegan Lobster Roll (exclusive to the Montauk Beach House), Loaded Corn Poppers, Guac Burger Sliders, and more. Notables at the event included Catey Mark Meyers (President – Beatnic) and Yannis Papagianni (Director of Operations – MBH).

Coming up in the Hamptons, LongHouse Reserve is hosting their annual Summer Benefit on Saturday July 23. This year themed, ONWARD, as founder Jack Lenor Larsen often said, brings together and enjoy each other’s company on a warm and festive summer evening in a glorious 16-acre sculpture garden and nature reserve. Wander the land – wide open spaces and hidden groves – seeking out beautiful sculptures and stunning plants, while enjoying music (Cherry Bombs, Joy Jan Jones, and more), specialty cocktails, and delicious food.

On July 30, The Watermill Center will host STAND: The 30th Anniversary Watermill Center Summer Benefit with new exhibitions by Christopher Knowles and Robert Nava. The incredible evening will feature performances, installations, exhibitions, cocktails, and small bites from a local Chef, Colin Ambrose.

Taking inspiration from English writer, H.G Well’s assertion for renewal “if you fell down yesterday, stand up today”, The Watermill Center acknowledges the international need for solidarity and the unprecedented challenges that many are confronting nationally and globally. STAND at The Watermill Center will be a space where artists from different nations can create; a site where different communities can gather; an event where the audience can become the participant. The night will be presented by Van Cleef & Arpels.

And, The South Fork Natural History Museum is hosting their 33rd Annual Summer Gala Benefit (Conserving Our Planet: The Future Starts Now) in Bridgehampton on August6 . This year, Liev Schreiber, beloved actor, director, screenwriter and producer, will serve as the gala benefit Ambassador and honor Sylvia Earle, National Geographic Explorer and founder of Mission Blue, Jim Ash, Richard Grasso, Jeff Keil, Greg Manocherian, and Carl Safina.

Here is to a very happy summer!