Hot Happenings

Oh, October how we have loved you this month for fun and philanthropy!

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raised $2.8 million at Angel Ball hosted by co-founders, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. Angel Ball made its return to Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, after hosting a virtual event in 2020 and a Hamptons fundraiser in 2021.

The star-studded event, known for its amazing live entertainment and celebrity participants, honors outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year, the Angel Ball honored John Paulson – President, Paulson & Co. Inc. and Michael Vranos – Chief Executive Officer, Ellington Management Group, LLC. The evening’s honorary chairs were Marc J. Leder – Co-Chief Executive Officer, Sun Capital Partners, Inc., and Amy & Brian France.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the Annual Lifeline New York Luncheon 2022 at Il Gattopardo in New York City In aid of children’s hospitals in Serbia. Lifeline Humanitarian Organization is an international effort founded in 1993 as an urgent response to the tragic situation in the former Yugoslavia, which was afflicted by conflict and sanctions. The goal of Lifeline is to reduce and relieve the suffering of physically and mentally disabled children, orphans, the elderly as well as to improve medical facilities in the country.

Notable attendees included: Patron HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia and Crown Prince Alexander, HE Ms. Olgica Vlacic, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, fashion editor Rushka Bergman, Catherine Broadbent, fashion influencer Olga Ferrara, Jack Hartnett who led the auction, TV personality Tijana Ibrahimovic, entrepreneur Cheri Kaufman, chocolatier Maribel Lieberman, fashion designer Nicole Miller, Italian model and actress Eleonora Pieroni, Peter Pizzino, Chief Sustainability Officer at OWS Energy Oksana Prysyazhnyuk, EF Hutton CEO Joseph T. Rallo, Ashley Rallo, Marc Rosen, Corporate Finance & ESG editor at Thomson Reuters Greg Roumeliotis, Nadja Sayej, Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, influencer Katya Tolstova, Richard and Margret Jankov, Robert Wayne.

On October, Women’s Wear Daily hosted its 2022 WWD Honors dinner, the evening portion of the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit at Cipriani South Street. The annual WWD Honors program celebrates retail leaders and design luminaries who have performed at the highest business level and made immeasurable contributions to the industry over the course of the past year.

Notable guests included: Annie Hamilton, Christian Siriano, Claire Holt, Coco Rocha, Ella Hunt, Emily Alyn Lind,Myah’la Herrold, Melissa Roxburgh, Olivia Palermo, Patina Miller, and others.

The ceremony awarded Tommy Hilfiger with the John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement, presented by Gigi Hadid. The John B. Fairchild Honor recognizes Hilfiger’s career of influence and distinction, making the legendary designer part of a distinguished group of past winners such as Giorgio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Leonard Lauder, Ralph Lauren, and Miuccia Prada.

Other honorees include designer Jonathan Anderson, who received the WWD Honor for Women’s Wear Designer of the Year, marking his work at Loewe, and Zegna’s Artistic Director, Alessandro Sartori, who was recognized as Men’s Wear Designer of the Year. Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO at Louis Vuitton received the Honor for Creative Leadership. Burberry received the Corporate Citizenship Honor, acknowledging the brand’s efforts to push the environmental, social, and governance boundaries for the greater good.

On October 19, the country’s leading depression research organization, celebrated the official launch of the New York City Junior Committee at Doubles in NYC. The invite-only kickoff was hosted by HDRF Founder and Chair Audrey Gruss and Elizabeth Meigher, Chair of the newly formed committee. The event welcomed over 125 guests and rallied support for the upcoming HOPE Luncheon seminar, which will honor gold medalist Aly Raisman, as well as philanthropists and generous supporters of HDRF, Jamee and Peter Gregory at the Plaza Hotel on November 9th. This year, the luncheon will focus on Teens and Depression: Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis.

Junior Committee Co-Chairs included Krista & James Corl, Lindsay Creedon, Nicole Hanley Pickett, Gillian Hearst, Meghan & Adam Klopp, Harrison LeFrak, Avery McCann, Stacey Pashcow, Lila Remez, Sofia Remez, Lara & Claude Shaw, Stephanie A. Sirota, Mary Snow and Sarah & Andrew Wetenhall. Committee members included Joanna Baker de Neufville, Callie Baker Holt, Lizzi Bickford Meadow & Todd Meadow, Clementine Goutal, Julia Kingsley, Elizabeth Kurpis, Whitney Lovell Schott, Amanda and Ted Mariner, Isabella Meyer, Brooke Kelly Murray & Patrick Murray and Tatiana G.P. Perkin.

In other great news, Jesse Williams joined Kidde to launch the Cause For Alarm™ campaign, unveiling a powerful mural by famed NYC-artist, Cey Adams, on October 12, in the Bronx borough of New York. Kidde’s Cause For Alarm™ is a new fire safety awareness-building initiative that addresses gaps in education and access to fire safety measures. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit CauseForAlarm.org.

Coda Williamsburg launched its grand opening event with bubbly and live music setting the stage for the newest addition to the vibrant neighborhood. With a number of influencers and VIPs in attendance, the gathering began at the newly renovated pool area, Beach Club, before partygoers moved their way up to the rooftop, Creatures of All Kind with a stunning view of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skyline. The night ended with a dance or two at BOHEMIA, the hotel’s restaurant/nightclub, where visitors enjoyed tequila-based cocktails and old-fashioned drinks and bites, including watermelon Crudo, scallop “leche de jaguar” ceviche, pork belly “B”ohemia baos buns, Arancini and a chia pudding with frozen berries – a glimpse into what the hotel has to offer.

The new boutique lifestyle hotel situated near some of the hottest attractions (BATHHOUSE, Wythe Hotel, Lilia, amongst others) brings a more bohemian flair to the area, with a street-food scene and decorum. With 64 rooms with walk-in showers and bath products by APOTHIA, CODA is on its way to becoming to place to be all season long – whether staying relaxed in a heated pool during the winter or enjoying a day at the rooftop with all the jungle feels.

And finally, Barrie Livingstone, the designer behind Cher’s Malibu mansion, hosted a grand opening of his newest store, House of Barrie in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. Livingstone’s work can be seen across the world including projects in Dubai, Miami and Malaysia.

The red carpeted event hosted many famous faces including Tara Reid (Actress American Pie), Samantha Mumba (Grammy-nominated singer), CJ Franco (F*Boy Island), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Tom Schwartz (Vanderpump Rules), Vik Sahay (Actor, Chuck), and Byron Mann (Actor, The Big Short).

Happy October!