Hot Happenings of the Week

Lionsgate celebrated the Los Angeles special screening of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” on July 19, 2021 at the Regal L.A. Live followed by an after-party on the outdoor patio at Katsuya L.A. Live. In attendance from the film were Emile Hirsch (Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Lukas Haas (Inception), Caitlin Carmichael (Life Itself), Sistine Stallone (47 Meters Down: Uncaged), Olive Abercrombie (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and director Randall Emmett (Producer of The Irishman). Special guests included Lala Kent (“Vanderpump Rules”), Jax Taylor(“Vanderpump Rules”), Brittany Cartwright (“Vanderpump Rules”), Stassi Schroeder (“Vanderpump Rules”), Beau Clark (“Vanderpump Rules”), Katie Maloney-Schwartz (“Vanderpump Rules”), Tom Schwartz (“Vanderpump Rules”), Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”), Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”), Scheana Shay (“Vanderpump Rules”), Brock Davies (“Vanderpump Rules”), James Kennedy (“Vanderpump Rules”), Kristen Doute(“Vanderpump Rules”), Charli Burnett (“Vanderpump Rules”), Heather McDonald (“Chelsea Lately”), Donovan W. Carter (“Ballers”), Alexandra Stewart (“Love Island”), Elizabeth Weber (“Love Island”), Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone.

And, coming up in the Hamptons, SOFO is hosting their 32nd Annual Gala Benefit on July 31. “The Journey Forward: Reconnecting Through Nature” will help raise funds for nature conservation, education and exploration. The VIP Cocktail reception will feature tours of the museum grounds. Tickets can be bought here.

And, on August 13 Dr. Ruth will be a special guest speaker at Author’s Night. The beloved event has seats available for the lecture, as well as the cocktail event on August 14. Tickets here.