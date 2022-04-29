Hot in the City

The longest winter is nearly over. Sorry, we didn’t really get much of a spring season, but heck at least we got some great hot events in the city to talk about.

Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) hosted their annual MAD About Jewelry Benefit Dinner on Tuesday, April 26 honoring the iconic British fashion and textile designer, Dame Zandra Rhodes, and the Art Jewelry Forum (AJF).

Anna Sui, wearing a Zandra gown, recalled her first Zandra show in 1974, “seeing her fashion, all the guests there who I had only read about, it changed my life and started the friendship that continues to this day.” Zandra blew kisses, getting whoops and applause from her friends, as she declared “I always wear statement jewelry. A broch or two, and bracelets. It’s part of who I am.”

Down in Chelsea, Zales, the Diamond Store, collaborated with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X to recreate the iconic scene where Monica gets down on one knee and proposes to Chandler at The Friends Experience in New York City.

The memorable moment was recreated candle by candle in Monica’s living room. It’s something fun to see and it might just inspire you to get down on one knee yourself. I’ll be there for you if you will be there for me. Everybody deserves some good love in 2022.

The installation will be up until May 1, allowing friends and partners to come on-site to immerse themselves in the set and even propose to their special person! Fans already flock to the museum from around the world to conduct surprise proposals, so this will be a unique opportunity for Super Fans to make a milestone memory that mirrors the show!

The experience is part of Zales’ #SheProposed campaign, where they are supporting female-led proposals, a modern trend that is taking a PIVOT on engagement and wedding traditions. Zales will be the official proposal sponsor at TFE until June 28th.

Some more friendly faces were found all the way downtown. They came from Down Under to spread some travel love. Visiting in New York City were Chris Allison, Acting General Manager, Americas, Tourism Australia; John Simeone, Senior Vice President of International Sales, Qantas; Matt Cameron-Smith, CEO, Voyages Indigenous Tourism; and Steven Paganelli, CDME, Director, Destinations, Hotels and OTAs, Tripadvisor.

Attendees indulged in the amazing sights, sounds and tastes of the friendly country that has no officially reopened borders for tourists. It’s exciting times to be able to fully enjoy the wonders of the world again. The event hosted a lively panel with the reps along with a scrumptious serving of the country’s fabulous wines and food offerings. Scott Tweedy and Chef Sarah Glover kept the party going during the beautiful afternoon. Now it’s time to pack your bags and get away to create memories for a lifetime.

More delight was taken up near Central Park as TimberTech, the game-changing decking solution brand, hosted a stunning luncheon to unveil a first look at the newest decking products. The fun and lovely”Married to Real Estate” couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson were on hand with tips and much-needed laughter. What better way to get ready for summer? The event created a vibe that put everyone in the room in a summer mood. Sunshine get ready because we are coming to meet you on this beautiful deck soon.

The night got super New York this past April 28 when Linecity hosted the premiere of the 2022 New York City Real Estate Video Awards Show at the Crosby Street Hotel in Soho. Many of the city’s most gifted and creative agents were in attendance during the lively event that saw hosts Cristina Cote and Jonathan Greenspan.

“At the end of the day, we have actually pulled this off,” said Greenspan, the president of Linecity. “When we came up with the idea, no one knew what would be involved. It literally took a village. We called and the community answered.”

The awards celebrated the brilliance of those agents who have used the video medium to propel their real estate careers. These videos take the art of property marketing and brand development to a higher ground.

Coming up, the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are set to celebrate Judith Light and Wilson Cruz for all their dedication. The awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

Additionally, Eliad Cohen, Evan Kline, CT Hedden wil preview Pride Icons, the World’s Largest Collection of LGBTQIA+ NFTs and exclusive social club. Upon launch, Pride Icons pledges to donate $1M to LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Pride Icons is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ NFT collection and social club. Founded by LGBTQ advocate and cultural icon Eliad Cohen, serial entrepreneur and Forbes 30 under 30 alum Regev Gur, Google engineering alum, Amir Lazarovich and designed by influential digital artist Max Bahman, Pride Icons will release its NFT collection in multiple batches of 10,000. Pride Icons will mint in June in celebration of Pride Month and people can sign up for pre-registration HERE.

And mark your calendars theater lovers – The 75th Annual Tony Award nomination will be announced on Monday, May 9 at 9:00 AM ET on the Tony Awards official You Tube page. A complete list of the 2022 nominations will be available at www.TonyAwards.com immediately following the announcement