MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Hot in the City

Hot in the City

The longest winter is nearly over. Sorry, we didn’t really get much of a spring season, but heck at least we got some great hot events in the city to talk about.

Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) hosted their annual MAD About Jewelry Benefit Dinner on Tuesday, April 26 honoring the iconic British fashion and textile designer, Dame Zandra Rhodes, and the Art Jewelry Forum (AJF).

Anna Sui, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Barbara Tober, Alexander Hankin

Anna Sui, wearing a Zandra gown, recalled her first Zandra show in 1974, “seeing her fashion, all the guests there who I had only read about, it changed my life and started the friendship that continues to this day.” Zandra blew kisses, getting whoops and applause from her friends, as she declared “I always wear statement jewelry. A broch or two, and bracelets. It’s part of who I am.”

Down in Chelsea, Zales, the Diamond Store, collaborated with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X to recreate the iconic scene where Monica gets down on one knee and proposes to Chandler at The Friends Experience in New York City.

The memorable moment was recreated candle by candle in Monica’s living room. It’s something fun to see and it might just inspire you to get down on one knee yourself. I’ll be there for you if you will be there for me. Everybody deserves some good love in 2022.

The installation will be up until May 1, allowing friends and partners to come on-site to immerse themselves in the set and even propose to their special person! Fans already flock to the museum from around the world to conduct surprise proposals, so this will be a unique opportunity for Super Fans to make a milestone memory that mirrors the show!

The experience is part of Zales’ #SheProposed campaign, where they are supporting female-led proposals, a modern trend that is taking a PIVOT on engagement and wedding traditions. Zales will be the official proposal sponsor at TFE until June 28th.

Some more friendly faces were found all the way downtown. They came from Down Under to spread some travel love. Visiting in New York City were Chris Allison, Acting General Manager, Americas, Tourism Australia; John Simeone, Senior Vice President of International Sales, Qantas; Matt Cameron-Smith, CEO, Voyages Indigenous Tourism; and Steven Paganelli, CDME, Director, Destinations, Hotels and OTAs, Tripadvisor.

Situated at the foot of the beautiful George Gill Range, just 36 kilometres from Kings Canyon, Kings Creek Station is a truly unique 2,000 square kilometre slice of the real Australian desert. Set amongst majestic desert oaks, Kings Creek Station is a working cattle/camel station with facilities for camping or stay in safari cabin accommodation, both options designed so you can experience the outback.

Attendees indulged in the amazing sights, sounds and tastes of the friendly country that has no officially reopened borders for tourists. It’s exciting times to be able to fully enjoy the wonders of the world again. The event hosted a lively panel with the reps along with a scrumptious serving of the country’s fabulous wines and food offerings. Scott Tweedy and Chef Sarah Glover kept the party going during the beautiful afternoon. Now it’s time to pack your bags and get away to create memories for a lifetime.

More delight was taken up near Central Park as  TimberTech, the game-changing decking solution brand, hosted a stunning luncheon to unveil a first look at the newest decking products. The fun and lovely”Married to Real Estate” couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson were on hand with tips and much-needed laughter. What better way to get ready for summer? The event created a vibe that put everyone in the room in a summer mood. Sunshine get ready because we are coming to meet you on this beautiful deck soon.

The night got super New York this past April 28 when Linecity hosted the premiere of the 2022 New York City Real Estate Video Awards Show at the Crosby Street Hotel in Soho. Many of the city’s most gifted and creative agents were in attendance during the lively event that saw hosts Cristina Cote and Jonathan Greenspan.

“At the end of the day, we have actually pulled this off,” said  Greenspan, the president of Linecity.  “When we came up with the idea, no one knew what would be involved.  It literally took a village.  We called and the community answered.”

The awards celebrated the brilliance of those agents who have used the video medium to propel their real estate careers. These videos take the art of property marketing and brand development to a higher ground.

Coming up, the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are set to celebrate Judith Light and Wilson Cruz for all their dedication. The awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

Additionally, Eliad Cohen, Evan Kline, CT Hedden wil preview Pride Icons, the World’s Largest Collection of LGBTQIA+ NFTs and exclusive social club.  Upon launch, Pride Icons pledges to donate $1M to LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Pride Icons is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ NFT collection and social club. Founded by LGBTQ advocate and cultural icon Eliad Cohen, serial entrepreneur and Forbes 30 under 30 alum Regev Gur, Google engineering alum, Amir Lazarovich and designed by influential digital artist Max Bahman, Pride Icons will release its NFT collection in multiple batches of 10,000. Pride Icons will mint in June  in celebration of Pride Month and people can sign up for pre-registration HERE.

And mark your calendars theater lovers – The 75th Annual Tony Award nomination will be announced on Monday, May 9 at 9:00 AM ET on the Tony Awards official You Tube page.  A complete list of the 2022 nominations will be available at www.TonyAwards.com immediately following the announcement

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For May

Suzanna BowlingApril 29, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 29, 2022
Read More

Alvin Ailey’s Judith Jamison Celebrated by National Arts Club

Suzanna BowlingApril 29, 2022
Read More

The Piano Lesson Marquee Arrives Just In Time Foe August Wilson’s Birthday

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 27, 2022
Read More

The New York Pops Gala: For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2022
Read More

New York Pops Gala Step and Repeat: For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez

Genevieve Rafter KeddyApril 27, 2022
Read More

My View: Inside The New York Pops 39th Birthday Gala

Stephen SorokoffApril 26, 2022
Read More

The Outer Critics Circle Nominations: Lehman Trilogy Nine Nods, Off-Broadway’s Harmony and Kimberly AkimboGet Eight Nods Each

Suzanna BowlingApril 26, 2022
Read More