Hot in the Hamptons

This week in the Hamptons there are a few things you definitely want to check out.

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is proud to announce the return The Hamptons Happening. The 17th annual event will take place on Saturday, July 10th, 2021. This year’s Hamptons Happening is a celebration of Health & Wellness, and the culmination of The Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve with SWCRF partner, Walk with a Doc. Event committee member Maria Fishel and Kenneth Fishel will host the ticketed fundraiser on their estate in Bridgehampton.

Chef David Burke

This year’s honorees include HUGO BOSS, Fashion Inc; Dr. Kenneth Mark, Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Expert; Natalie Cohen Gould, Co-founder of Come Back Cycle, Dir. Of Wholesale, FP Movement; and Chef and Restaurateur David Burke, David Burke Hospitality Management. The event will be co-chaired by Mark D. Friedman of Brown Harris Stevens, Jessica Mackin of James Lane Post, and Randi Schatz. SWCRF founder Samuel Waxman MD, along with event committee members Christine Arlotta, Antonella Bertello, Erica Fineberg, Maria Fishel, Jacqueline Frank, Norah Lawlor, Jamie Koff, Christine Prydatko, Suzanne Sabet, and Michael Snell will also be in attendance. For tickets visit here.

And, our restaurant pick of the week is Centro Trattoria & Bar.

Salvatore Biundo is the owner of Italian eatery Centro Trattoria & Bar, the ultimate farm-to-fork Italian restaurant in Hampton Bays. The storied road to the making of his beloved business comes from a rich background at home. His grandmother lovingly passed on the secrets of the kitchen to him, and he proudly took that loving advice on his own journey to become a self-taught chef. His elevated style has created a fresh take on old world tastes at Centro Trattoria & Bar. Incredible food has become a family affair with his wife helping manage the restaurant and his mom assisting at the stove.

Salvatore Biundo and Wife

Together they are poised to launch a new era of growth as they get ready to expand operations. Re-illuminating the outdoor eating experience this summer is the grand patio deck in time for an exceptional season. Surrounding the lively setting will be an exquisite outdoor garden fountain and fireplace, full bar, live music and two Bocce courts. Enchanting moments at the table are to be found in this 100-seat outdoor mezzanine in the heart of Hampton Bays.

Known for a stellar reputation in the community and popular video cooking segments, Biundo and his restaurant has become the stuff of legend for foodies who flock to eat at this landmark venue. They admire the style here as equally as they have at his other well-known restaurant ventures in Long Island.