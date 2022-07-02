Hot On the Restaurant Scene

The Big Apple is back in business this summer. The streets are full of people shopping and especially eating out. Here are some of our favorite places to get you excited in July.

A top selection is the patio deck at Katsuya

Everything about this exquisite establishment pleases the senses and creates magic that sparkles this summer. Just adjacent to Hudson Yards at Manhattan West you will find seats on this outdoor deck that offers up amazing views and even more amazing food and drinks. Enjoy such popular menu items as Pop Rock Shrimp with Spicy Ponzu Mayo, Crispy Batter or the legendary Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice with Grilled Sushi Rice, Spicy Tuna Tartare, Serrano. Of course no visit is complete without Chef Katsyta’s Signature Baked Crab Handrolls with buttery Baked Snow Crab wrapped in Soy Paper.

Katsuya at Citizens also boasts a wonderful indoor sushi bar along with the 100-seat rooftop terrace.

Down in the West Village try some eats for a great cause. The Stoli x Sveta Cocktails for Ukraine pop-up is a Ukrainian-themed immersive pop-up that will support World Central Kitchen, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.

Stoli Vodka selected Ukrainian family-run restaurant Sveta, owned by Ukrainian immigrant Sveta Savchitz and her son Alan, for the Stoli Vodka x Sveta Cocktails for Ukraine pop-up to further support their pledge of raising $1,000,000 for World Central Kitchen to send meals to Ukrainian refugees.

A Tavola in La Devozione at Chelsea Market, by Giuseppe Di Martino, owner of Pastificio Di Martino, the world’s leading pasta maker, is partnering with Italy’s internationally renowned chef Massimo Bottura, owner of three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana. The restaurant will be serving Gemelli and Massimo’s Pesto, gemelli pasta by Pastificio, a double twisted pasta shape and Chef Bottura’s pesto made from mint, basil, Parmigiano, and breadcrumbs; a nut free tradition remade for sustainability and the chef’s no-waste approach.

Partial proceeds of each dish sold from this summer until the fall of 2022 is being donated to Bottura’s NPO Food for Soul , and the New York-based NPO Refettorio Harlem, in support of its ongoing community meal initiative.



If you are looking to celebrate the Fourth of July there are a lot of specials. Masseria dei Vini is an authentic Italian dining experience located in Hell’s Kitchen and will be open on the Fourth of July from 12 pm – 10 pm. The restaurant features daily crudos, a large selection of house made pasta, traditional dishes from Puglia, where Chef-Partner Pino Coladonato was born, and a large selection of wines mainly from Italy. Many proteins are created in a Ferrara wood-burning pizza oven that has lava rocks from Mount Vesuvius giving the dishes a distinct taste. The extensive wine program was designed by partner Enzo Ruggiero, whose passion for wine began as a child going to local vineyards with his grandfather where they would stomp grapes to make the family wine. The program contains more than 400 different labels, with approximately 90-percent of the catalogue coming from Italy, and the other 10-percent from around the world.

PJ Bernstein offers delivery and takeout options for all their traditional Jewish deli specialties and will be open from 10 am – 8 pm on Independence Day. The restaurant has remained a staple in the New York Jewish deli dining scene for over five decades.

The Catering and Party Menu is perfect those looking to nosh on some hearty sandwiches with options for anywhere from 10 – 20 people. Starters include classic salad options such as Potato, Macaroni, or Cucumber Salad, among others, and customers can also lean with healthier options like PJ’s Vegetable Platter, served with carrots, peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, and house made onion dip; and the Whitefish Platter served with an assortment of bagels, cream cheese, olives, Bermuda onions, tomatoes, and fresh lemon. Cold Cut Platters are prepared with three and a half to five pounds of select meats as well as Eli’s Bread. house dressing, and pickles. Then for the main event and those looking to dive into some of NYC’s best pastrami, brisket, and corned beef, PJ’s Famous Sandwich Platters come with either 12 jumbo sandwiches and five pounds of a choice of side salad, and 20 Jumbo sandwiches and seven pounds of a choice of side salad.

Bear Donut will be crafting a red, white, and blue commemorative donut for the holiday, and with a purchase of a small box (composed of four donuts), an additional free donut will be added. This offer and specialty donut are available from July 2nd – 3rd only as Bear Donut is closed on the Fourth of July.

Bear Donut bakes fresh donuts twice daily, the first batch arriving at the counter at 10 am and the next at 2 pm, in three varieties of signature donuts developed by Jang: Bear Donuts, chewy and crispy donuts made with sweet rice flour in a bubble-ring shape dressed with powdered or glazed toppings like Powdered Sugar or Cheddar and Lavender or Pink Chocolate Glaze; Glazed Donuts, classic ring-shaped donuts also made with sweet rice flour in flavors ranging from Classic glaze to a sour Grapefruit Poppy; and specialty light and airy brioche Cream Puff Donuts, perfectly round and double the height of the other donut varieties filled with such options as Double Milk Tea and Matcha Custard, each topped with powdered sugar and Dirty Choco, filled with Nutella and glazed with semi-sweet chocolate.

El Cartel Tapas Bar and Restaurant, a family-owned and operated restaurant rooted in Colombian cuisine and culture which has just opened in Hell’s Kitchen, will be offering an array of specials for the Fourth of July Weekend for Friday (7/1), Saturday (7/2), and Sunday (7/3), priced from $30 – $55, but closed on Monday (7/4).

Entrée specials include a choice of: Seafood Rice and Bass Filet, a coastal flavored seafood rice with fried striped bass ($30); Filete Cartagena, fried, stripped filet topped with a homemade red sauce and shrimp served with rice and fried cassava ($35); and Parrillada for Two, a well-packed meal for two consisting of pork chops, chicken breast, skirt steak, shrimp, and Colombian chorizo served with fried yuca, French fries, yellow rice, and black beans ($55). Beverage is not included in the price.

And lastly, reservations will go live next week – Wednesday, July 6 – for NYC & Company’s 30th Anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week. Can you run an item mentioning that reservations are open? The link for reservations is – nycgo.com/restaurantweek

Happy restaurant hopping!

Cover art by Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash