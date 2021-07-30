Hot Summer Happenings

The summer is sizzling with so many amazing happenings.

The Greenwich Polo Club, one of the premier polo clubs in the world, hosted the East Coast Gold Cup Final on July 24. The tournament saw six teams, up to 16 goals, compete in the East Coast Gold Cup leading to the finale. Altaris and Ellipse Polo Teams competed in the high goal tournament. Altaris defeated Ellipse by a score of 12-11. The final was the club’s last match for the June and July East Coast High Goal series. The Greenwich Polo Club will next host the East Coast Open starting Sunday, August 29.

LongHouse Reserve, the sprawling 16-acre nature reserve and sculpture garden in East Hampton, hosted its 2021 Summer Benefit gala, SAY YES, on Saturday, July 24. Over 400 guests celebrated under a midsummer sky sipping cocktails from the HMPTNS CBD bar (alcoholic and non) and watching mermaids and synchronized swimmers Brooklyn Peaches in the fountains. They danced until moonrise to live music by Jamaican Reggae band ROYAL KHAOZ by Yoko Ono’sChess Set and jazz music by Melissa Walker, Chris McBride and their Jazz House Kids on the Willem de Kooning Lawn. After dark, SOUNDWALL presented a music and light show by the Buckminster Fuller Fly’s Eye Dome and there was live movement by dancer Huiwang Zhang. New sculptures by Daniel Arsham, John Giorno, Prune Nourry, and Beverly Pepper grace the art-laden grounds.

HamptonsFilm continued its 2021 SummerDocs Series with the screening of “The Lost Leonardo.” The evening featured sips by Dano’s Tequila and attendees included HamptonsFilm Artistic Director David Nugent, Co-Chairman Alec Baldwin, Scott Seltzer, Executive Director Anne Chaisson, and Co-Chairman Randy Mastro.

And, New York Sunshine, the NY-based art collective, has debuted an all-new sculpture in partnership with Reebok’s “Courting Greatness” campaign. Located at 29 Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn, the “Courting Greatness” sculpture was inspired by the Question Mid Iverson Four, delivering subtle nods of the sneaker’s key colors. Constructed out of upcycled materials found around the New York-based art collective’s shop, the installation offers three hoops at various heights, creating a playful environment. The space provides opportunity for fans and players of any age group or experience level the chance to enjoy interacting with the installation.