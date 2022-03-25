Hotel Stays In New York: InterContinental New York Times Square Where Broadway is at Your Feet

T2C’s series Hotel Stays In New York started last week. This is the second in the series and we headed straight to the heart of the city where The InterContinental New York Times Square, biggest draw is location, location, location. The hotel is across the street from the award winning Birdland Jazz Club and The Phantom of the Opera. It is around the corner from the award winning Second Stage. Down the block from the heart of Times Square. 2 blocks away from Restaurant Row.

The InterContinental has 607 individually luxury decorated guest rooms that are eco and pet friendly with space to spare, unlike a New York apartment. The prices start at around $312 a night and offer all that you could wish for.

This hotel is also great for midtown business meetings with a business center and 13 meeting rooms available for events. There is even a ballroom. Complimentary newspapers are found in the lobby.

The amenities include dry cleaning/laundry services, ATM’s, a concierge and The Stinger for drinks and exquisite food. Take advantage of the a 24-hour fitness center, complimentary wireless Internet access and the fireplace in the lobby.

Rising 36 stories above the heart of Times Square, I headed up to the 17 floor, where I found the marquee of The Phantom of The Opera looking up at me. Broadway was at my feet.

As I entered the bathroom fluffy towels, designer toiletries and a hair dryer awaited me. The spacious shower also had a relaxing rain shower.

The room was spacious spacious giving me incredible sights of the city below, iPod docking stations, safes and a comfy desk to work comfortably at, which I did.

The minibar was wellstocked with sodas, beer, wine, cookies, candies, chips and liquor.

There were two 50-inch flat-screen televisions with cable programming.

A pull out couch and a super comfy chair and a fully stocked coffee station.

The bed was king sized with comfy cotton sheets, views and gave me the perfect night’s rest.

If you are on the run and need to look great a iron, an ironing board are in the closet as well as a safe and a comfy robe to chill out in.

This stay keep me in the area I needed to be in, allowed me to relax in-between a heavy work schedule and stay in the heart of it all. Staying at the The InterContinental New York Times Square was a luxury that kept me sane and ready to hit the streets renewed.

This is definitely a hotel to book.

The InterContinental New York Times Square, 300 W 44th Street just off 8th.