Hotel Stays In New York: The Concorde a Boutique Hotel Nestled Quaintly on 55th

For awhile now, I have wanted to tell my readers about the hotels of New York. There are approximately 670 hotels, 122,000 rooms and each one them is its own adventure just waiting for you to explore. When a stay at the Concorde came, I knew this was the perfect place to start. Located between Lexington and 3rd on 55th Street, the Concorde Hotel is nestled on a quiet tree lined street, but is close to some of the finest restaurants, 5th Ave shopping, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Bloomingdales and St. Patrick Cathedral. With four rooms per floor, the price it is amazing that the cost is about a third of the St. Regis, which is down the street. This hotel is also pet friendly as well, so this is definitely a hotel to book. Prices start at around $250.

This is the first cozy nook that greets you before you even enter. Perfect for a summer night.

The lobby has several little touches to make you feel comfortable.

I was given my room key and headed to the 36th floor. There are 37 floors in total. I was greeted by bottles of Fuji water, a coffee station and gourmet chocolates. Such a charming touch.

My view was of the Empire State Building, and the surrounding New York Skyline. At night the fog rolled in and it was magical.

The perfect view from the desk and couch allowed for relaxation and serenity, so I was able to write.

The bed was comfortable and laden with the right amount of pillows. A large flat-screen TV was there for convince, but this is New York and I am not exactly a TV person unless it’s online. The internet was thankfully lightening fast.

With oriental touches that made the room feel like a home away from home, you feel as if you are being thought of. Other pluses included a safe and a mini fridge hidden away.

The bathroom came with a nice size tub and a rain shower. The amenities included Molton Brown’s line to wash and condition your hair, clean your body and sooth your dry skin. The towels are fluffy and a hair dryer was there to finish the job. There were also warm and comfortable bathrobes and slippers.

If you go to floor 5 there is a coffee/espresso bar, a work station to have a conference or two and a gym. The best part they are open 24/7. In a sense you never have to leave the hotel, As everything you need is there.

Included with your stay is a continental breakfast served by the in house restaurant/bar Bonsaii, which was simple, but delightful.

The hotel also has an event space that is exclusive, elegant and private on the 3rd floor, with an outdoor balcony space as well. This space offers an innovative menu for an intimate affair, a cocktail party, engagement dinner, a corporate event or gathering.

I left from my stay feeling relaxed and ready to face the world. Bravo Concorde.

Concorde Hotel, 127 E 55th St.