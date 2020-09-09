MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
‘House of Cardin’ Brings Celebrates Fashion and Art in Hamptons in Style

Over the weekend the Hamptons turned into the ultimate runway with a properly socially-distanced outdoor screening of “House of Cardin.”

The stunning look at the master fashion designer’s house was an inspirational moment that brought together fashionistas, tastemakers, and socialites together out east.

SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06:Atmosphere at the House of Cardin Screening Hosted By Fern Mallis At The Southampton Arts Center on September 06, 2020 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Murmrr Presents)

The event was presented by Murmrr and hosted by Fern Mallis to benefit the Southampton Arts Center. On an intriguing panel before the film a panel of guests spoke on Cardin and how he was instrumental in changing the tone of modern day fashion.

Attendees at the beautiful soiree included: Simone Levinson, Tom Dunn, Joanna Coles, Rebecca Moses, Stan Herman, Jeffrey Banks and Nicole Miller.

Before the screening guests shopped at a divine trunk sale by Tamara Mellon, as well as checked out the exhibit at the art center with the themed show “2020 Vision” curated by David Kratz and Stephanie Roach.

SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06:Atmosphere at the House of Cardin Screening Hosted By Fern Mallis At The Southampton Arts Center on September 06, 2020 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Murmrr Presents)

“House of Cardin” made its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Queer Lion Award.  It went on to win the Lifetime Achievement, Best Fashion Feature Film, and Best Director of a Feature Fashion Film Awards at the Cinemoi Cinefashion Film Awards, and was also nominated for the Gold Q-Hugo Award at the Chicago International Film Festival.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

