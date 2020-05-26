How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Anthony Salvador Lewis

“I hail from a family of actors and directors, the well-known Salvadors in Philippine cinema and so I guess this passion for expressing myself through performing is in my blood.”

As a track star in High School

A singer, actor and performer Anthony Salvador Lewis was born to a Filipina mother and an Italian father. He spent most of his youth showing off his athletic prowess. He attended the Lee Strasberg, Actor’s Institute to enhance his stage presence and received a scholarship to attend the Singer’s Forum.

Anthony doing Shakespeare

He has performed Shakespeare with the American Theater of Actors. Among the shows he has under his belt are The Two Gentlemen of Verona, That’s Amore, Poles Apart, he was Jesus Christ in A Light to the Cross, Dracula in Dracula) and Gringo Honasan in Meldita, performing in regional and international theaters.

He also played guest starring roles in the movie remake of “Sabrina” with Harrison Ford and as Howard Stern’s double in “Private Parts”. He appeared in International Films such as: “Sigaw sa Dilim” with Karina Afable, “Kasalanan Ko, Pagdusahan Mo” a movie directed by Lupita Aquino-Kashiwahara. He also played a Native American Indian on the “Dave Chapelle Show”.

Anthony Salvador Lewis

Anthony had a long hiatus from show business. During this time, he worked as a partner in a private investigating firm, had a family, and started a home care business. He continued to be engaged as a lead singer of the popular club band, “Streetlight”, performing all over the tri-state area. It was in one of these shows where he met his current manager, Robert Blume of Step Forward Entertainment and Hollywood actress, Marya Coburn. Whether it was fate or a lucky coincidence, he was again inspired and reinvigorated his desire for the performing arts. Under their tutelage and encouragement, Anthony pursued acting again.

Anthony with Marya Coburn

Anthony successfully won the part of Father Matos in the remake of the Francis Ford Coppola horror classic, “Dementia 13”. Most recently Anthony played a reporter in the first season of CBS’s “Tommy”, has had recurring roles in the hit series “Billions” (Season 4) as Ortiz, “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage” and as the reporter Jerry. He had a guest starring role as Utuquiel in Comedy Central’s “Alternatino” and Amazon Prime’s “Bronx SIU” as an assasin.

Giving a sermon in Dementia 13

Anthony has gained recognition and continues to captivate his audience with his unique voice. He had a sold-out concert, You, the Night, and the Music with Tanya Varona at the Celebrity Center International in Holloywood, CA produced by the prominent Filipino journalist, Cora Pastrana. Most recently, he has joined other talents in the concerts produced by Step Forward Entertainment in the Green Room in NYC – “Stepping Forward at the Triad” and the “Asians Step Forward”.

Anthony Salvador Lewis

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment in Woodbridge, NJ?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: Sleep all day, up all night. LOL. Honestly, with two kids under 10, four dogs, a wife who’s an essential worker, and a home care agency to run COVID life has been hectic. It’s always a busy day in our household especially during the week. Everybody’s up early to prepare for the day- work, homeschooling and after-school activities. Wife goes to work. I set-up my son for home-schooling, meals all day, then set them up for Zoom classes for taekwondo and dance. I’m literally running a crazy busy household.

Anthony in concert

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between Woodbridge, NJ and NY?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: The biggest difference would be that we have space and we’re still able get some fresh air in our yard. I’m still able to go around town without having to depend on public transportation to get our essentials.

Anthony in Step Forward Entertainment in the Green Room

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: I never realized how much teachers and after-school instructors do for our kids. I have learned so much in the past few weeks. I am not tech-savvy but with this new situation. I learned how to use Zoom, trimming my dog’s hair (because our grooming salon is close) and use other apps and gadgets like Alexa. hahaha

Anthony in Dementia 13

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: I think this time has stopped me from getting 8 hours of sleep every night. Truthfully, I see this time as an opportunity to learn new things that I can do.

Anthony on the set of Billions with Paul Giamatti

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bringing out of you?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: This time has brought out an array of emotions. Disbelief, with the sudden loss of structure and loss of social contact with the world. Anxiety, for the uncertainty of what’s happening to our economy and our healthcare, or simply when we’re going to get our next stock of tissue papers. Sadness, for all the deaths and political divisiveness this virus has caused. Worry, for the future and for the uncertainty of when this will end. Happiness, for still being healthy and being with the those I love and cherish and being able to adjust to our new normal routine. Optimism and hopefulness for the new developments in medicine and knowing that sometime in the near future everything will be alright and life goes on.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: “Summer Highland Falls” by Billy Joel, “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by The Police and “Waltzing Matilda” from the Stanley Kramer’s film “On the Beach”

Anthony with Lou Diamond Phillips

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: Eat smart, stay active, find the funny side of things.

Anthony on the set of Amazon Prime’s Bronx SIU

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self quarantined?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: If or when that time comes, the first thing we will do as a family is go to church and give thanks to God for seeing us through the tough times. I will also hug every essential worker who have been so brave risking their lives and alleviating the suffering of so many.

Anthony on the set of Alternatino for Comedy Central

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: Family, prayers, meditation, chair massage, and the ultimate escape – sleeping.

Anthony on the Netflix series Luke Cage

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Anthony Salvador Lewis: Stay strong and carry on.