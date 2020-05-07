How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With David Wannen

David Wannen is Executive Director of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP). He is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music in vocal performance and holds a post -baccalaureate in business from Columbia University. Mr. Wannen is a past president of North American Performing Arts Managers and Agents (NAPAMA), recently completing six years of service as an officer of the board.

David Wannen in – G&S’s Pirates of Penzance Photos by William Reynolds

He is the recipient of the 2018 Western Arts Alliance Award for Mentorship and an Association of Performing Arts Professionals Leadership Fellow. Mr. Wannen is a veteran of the NYGASP stage and is a member of the NYGASP board of directors. Mr. Wannen is producer of the all-new critically acclaimed production of The Mikado, and co-producer of I’ve Got a Little Twist, NYGASP’s original cabaret. His other responsibilities for NYGASP include fundraising, marketing, board development, and strategic planning.

Ghost’s High Noon Photo by David Sigafoose

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment?

David Wannen: My family and I are doing pretty well, all things considered. We make sure to exercise, we are baking and cooking homemade meals, and doing creative projects together. My son who is 9 is having a tough time with suddenly being isolated from all his friends. He sees them on google classroom hangouts etc but it isn’t the same. He has a big birthday coming up and is bummed he won’t be able to have a traditional party. But he also has created a website selling eggs (we have chickens) and baked goods.

David’s son Cole

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between NYC and Upstate NY?

David Wannen: Living in upstate NY in the country has its advantages for sure. We are on a big property with 1/3 of a mile separating our home and the neighbors’ farms on either side of us. We have all the woods, outdoor space we need to get fresh air and not feel cooped up. My colleagues in the city report going stir crazy- and I feel for them as they are dealing with being in the hotspot of the virus as well as the cabin fever.

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

David Wannen: Quite a bit actually- professionally and personally. New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players has remained active producing virtual performances – we had a video of The Modern Major Parody go somewhat viral with over 30,000 views- a parody of the Modern Major General song from The Pirates of Penzance all about social distancing. We have another project on the way that I am excited about. It is all due to great work by our directing/editing team. But we are engaged with our audiences through those videos, sharing performance videos and weekly emails.

My son and wife at Nuclear Lake near our house

Personally, we have had the time to get our garden really set up for success this summer. We have done some home DIY projects that have been on our list for too long, and we have spent time together in meaningful ways.

David and his wife

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

David Wannen: When the shutdown occurred, NYGASP had three performances over two venues in California cancel while were in their respective towns. We got home and had to postpone our own mid April run of The Gondoliers. Currently, the shutdown has not stopped us from accomplishing too much as this is the time of year where we normally plan, budget, market our future seasons. Several year end events have of coursed been cancelled.

David and his son Cole out camping this week

On the personal front, its tough to not be able to visit extended family and meet up with friends. I had to get a home gym together because obviously our gym is shutdown, but they have been doing a good job of zoom workouts and virtual coaching.

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bringing out of you?

David Wannen: I oscillate between positivity & creativity and energy and annoying frustration with the situation and fear of the unknown. Mediation helps a great deal. Parenting in this time is tough as we all try to provide structure for our kids who are without it right now.

David Wannen

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

David Wannen: The Ruddigore Madrigal “When the buds are blossoming,” is a great song about the seasons all having their cheer and special quality even though we may feel ’sad when summer goes’. Something in that song I think is really touching for this time- reminding us that “live is lovely all the year” even though we are in this social distancing shut down. An encouragement to turn to nature and embrace life amidst hardship.

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

David Wannen: See above.

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self quarantined?

David Wannen: Go visit extended family in Washington DC. Go back to my Crossfit Box.

David and his son Cole

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

David Wannen: Working out everyday. Outdoor projects everyday, and staying active with work. We went camping with our son the other night in our own woods- was great to get out of the house even for one night.

David’s son Cole

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

David Wannen: In this tough time of crisis, NYGASP is committed to the artists, audience, and donors who love our mission of Giving Vitality to the Living Legacy of Gilbert & Sullivan. We can’t know when we will once again gather as a community in the theatre, but when we do, we’ll embrace the joy and rapture that our art form is famous for. In the meantime, audiences can enjoy our “The Modern Major Parody, or, Artistic Distances,” on YouTube

Stay tuned for more virtual performances and streaming from our company.