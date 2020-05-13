How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With George Brescia

George Brescia has spent the last twenty-five years working with top fashion and beauty leaders, including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger, and the fashion directors at Bloomingdales, Bergdorf Goodman,and Lord & Taylor. As the man behind George B Style, he’s also a top-tier NYC-based stylist and image consultant with clients ranging from A-list celebrities to everyday men and women looking to improve their appearance and gain confidence. George has appeared as a resident fashion expert on network TV outlets including NBC’s The Today Show, CBS, ABC, Fox 5, and NY 1 as the official red carpet fashion critic for The Tony Awards. George has also been featured on radio segments such as Garrett Miller’s nationally broadcast Blog Talk radio show, and NPR’s Marketplace.

George recently debuted his personal lifestyle and fashion book “Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life: Because You Can’t Go Naked” [Simon & Schuster]. “Change your Clothes, Change your Life” opens the door to harmonious, powerful, and positive dressing with a guide that is like “The Secret” for your wardrobe. In this groundbreaking, direct and honest how-to book, George shows you how to transform yourself, from the inside out. In addition to his book, George pens a regular column for Resident and Venue Magazine. George is a fashion editor for Hudson Mod Magazine, was recently named a style influencer by Kenneth Cole, and he is a regular contributor for Donna Karan on HSN, making him a familiar face and name in the homes of millions.

Reel 2018 from George Brescia on Vimeo.

In addition to his literary, styling and media corresponding projects, George also stars on the original reality series “Dress Up! with George B Style,” which airs on STAGE17. TV. The series recently won for Best Reality Series at the 2nd Annual Vancouver Web Fest. Created by Jacob Pinion and Executive Produced by Ondine Landa Abramson, the show goes behind the scenes with Broadway’s finest, including Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, and Marin Mazzie for opening nights and red carpet events. Episodes from season one can be seen now, on stage17.tv/series/dress-george-b-style.

You don't have to get rid of your summer wardrobe now that fall is around the corner. Style expert and author @georgebrescia shows you how to layer your favorite pieces for cooler weather without breaking the bank. #TODAYStyle pic.twitter.com/YrqjildKd0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 7, 2019

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment?

George Brescia: Well, it’s been a roller coaster ride for me. One minute I feel fine, and like everyone else, the next minute, I start feeling very anxious. I have been confined in my apartment since March 21st, and I have been trying to be careful about only going out when necessary. I will say I have seen more of my friends and colleagues on Facetime and Zoom in the last six weeks than I have in person in the last six years! Although this crisis has been devastating, I am grateful to reconnect with people and to have the time to re-evaluate what is truly important for me in life.

George Brescia

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self-lockdown between NYC and Connecticut, your hometown?

George Brescia: Well, for me, if I was with my family in Connecticut, the difference is that I would have more space: I might be able to hop in the car and take a little drive for a change of scene. I’d have a backyard, and could go work in the garden or grill outside… and I would certainly enjoy my Mom’s great cooking! Yum! Yum!

George Brescia

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

George Brescia: First of all, I’ve been able to get very organized in my life. I’ve spent the last two years traveling all over the country doing television and style events, so it’s been wonderful to finally be in one place for a while. (Who knows how long! LOL) It’s allowed me to breathe a little and get organized in my own home, my own closet, on my own paperwork, and even on my own diet… believe it or not! I’ve been able to accomplish making headway on some exciting new work projects.

George Brescia: Oh my God! There are times I can barely say my name, and the next moment, I’m babbling a mile a minute. Sometimes I’m lying in the middle of the floor staring at the ceiling, and then I’m up and dancing to Beyoncé! I have been feeling so many emotions that it has actually made me dizzy. But what I keep coming back to is that this time has forced me to be more present to my life than I have ever been before, and I have realized that all we really have is the present moment and in that moment everything is okay.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

George Brescia: “Our House” by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young.

George Brescia

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

George Brescia: To be Present. To be Mindful. To be Grateful. This is the time we MUST think of others in ways that we haven’t before, and do what ever it takes to overcome this virus and the devastating consequences of it.

George Brescia

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self-quarantined?

George Brescia: Run, not walk, to go hug my family and kiss them all over their faces!.. and then have a party to see all of my friends at one time and laugh ourselves into the next day!!… and then to run to every one of my favorite restaurantsand “mangia!”…

George Brescia

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

George Brescia: My absolute favorite thing to do here in NYC is every night at 7pm I come to my bay window with a pot, a wooden spoon, and a whoopee-whistle and join all my neighbors thanking all the service people that keep us going through this terrible pandemic. And even though I don’t know most of them, we sing, we wave to each other, we clap our hands, I blow the whistle and bang our pots, and it makes me feel so good and fills my heart with joy. I never miss a night. I always stop what ever I am doing, and make sure that I’m in that window at 7pm every night. And lastly, each night, before I go to bed, I tell my husband the things I am grateful for and he tells me the same. And I sleep much better feeling grateful.

George Brescia

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

George Brescia: Well, I’m excited to say that I have become the full-time brand ambassador for LOGO by Lori Goldstein on the QVC Network. And I’d like to give a shout-out to Simon & Schuster for re-launching my book “Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life” in paperback in August. So watch for that! I have re-written the forward based on what I have learned over the last few years working with hundreds of people coast to coast. Feel free to join me on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and share my latest adventures!