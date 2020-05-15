How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Jamie Forbes

Jamie Forbes is a Southern Mississippi gent, whiskey lover, ex-minister, who moved to NYC to pursue his dream of acting. Since graduating the America Musical and Dramatic Academy, you can find him in classes meeting new friends and casting directors, in coffee shops and whiskey bars encouraging fellow actors about their journey, or in Sunnyside.

You may have seen him as a the not so helpful police officer, trying to give Donnie Wahlberg information in “Blue Bloods. Or the minister rushing to save a collapsing girl in “The Blacklist”.

Jamie Forbes Demo Reel from Jamie Forbes on Vimeo.

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment in Mississippi?

Jamie Forbes: After a month in quarantine, I left New York to travel home to Mississippi to be with family. On my best days, I am writing, connecting with friends, sharing laughs with the family. But I miss my home. I love New York and am constantly checking in on her.

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between NY and Mississippi?

Jamie Forbes: I’m still inside a confined space for most of the day. I’m still working. But there is a different calm here. Where New York is aching to be bustling again, I am in a place that has a reputation for being slow and drawn out.

Jamie Forbes and cast in Miracle on 34th Street

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Jamie Forbes: I’m learning guitar. I’m trying to write a show about my life leaving the ministry. I’ve been so grateful for my manager who has worked tirelessly so that I can still submit myself to projects. I’ve reached out to casting directors and teachers to zoom coaching sessions.

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Jamie Forbes: I miss people. I miss relationships. There are people I want to know more. There are things I’m wanting to achieve professionally that I can’t do in isolation. I miss coffee dates.

Jamie Forbes in make-up for “Mother”

T2C: What kind of emotions does this time bringing out of you?

Jamie Forbes: It’s the feeling of being in a waiting room. You’re hopeful. You’re cautious. You’re expecting the worst, so you won’t be disappointed if you hear bad news, but you also don’t want to hear it. You want hear messages that instill a sense of thankfulness.

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

Jamie Forbes: The Midnight – synthetic. A song about going through monotony, remembering a life you had before all this. You feel less than human, synthetic.

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Jamie Forbes: There is life on the other side of this. No matter what hardship is compiled on top of you with this pandemic, there will be a breath of fresh (mask-less) air that will fill your lungs again with hope, purpose, and life once more. You’re not done. I’m not done. I’m in your corner.

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self quarantined?

Jamie Forbes: Road trip back to NYC.

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Jamie Forbes: Bourbon, good books and my wonderful work team that I see everyday on Zoom. Coltrane and Miles Davis.

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Jamie Forbes: There is this thought that the South has a certain stigma to it, and yet everyone I’ve seen (from a safe distance) has asked…how is New York? They’ve never been to our city, nor will they will ever go, but they carry the concern for us. They hear of the hardships we’re facing. They want it to be a beacon again. We’re a lot more connected than others would have us believe.