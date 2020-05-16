How Are We Coping With Self Isolation: Insight From Around the Country And The World With Jamie McRae

Jamie McRae is a triple threat with amazing Broadway ‘Belt’. This 16 year-old earned two regional theater credits this year in the West Coast premiere of All Shook Up at the El Portal Theater, and as the lead, Ellie in Disney’s Freaky Friday the musical at the Thousand Oaks Civic Center. Jamie was invited back to perform in The Blank Theaters Young Playwrights Festival. She is the recipient of the National Youth Arts Award and is a proud AEA member.

In addition to 14 National Commercials Jamie has recently worked with Mimi Rogers in What Still Remains and Dean Cain in Beverly Hills Christmas. Jamie also worked with Scott Eastwood in Walk of Fame and in the film, Off Their Rockers with the legendary, Betty White when she was just 6 years old!

Betty White and Jamie

Jamie’s episode of ABC’s Fresh off the Boat aired this winter where she played the role of Monique. Jamie just completed filming Terry Berland’s new project See you Next Summer.

T2C: How are you dealing with home containment in LA?

Jamie McRae: This time in social isolation has definitely been difficult. It has taken some getting used to, but I feel that I have been adjusting to life at home. I am homeschooled, so I was already home most days of the week— the only difference is that I used to be able to leave freely. It is certainly strange being away from friends and has taken me a while to wrap my head around. On top of that, I am moving houses. Having to pack and deliver boxes to a new home in the middle of a pandemic has been hectic, but we are getting it done while taking precautions.

Toyota Prius: Recital from robyn stern on Vimeo.

T2C: What would you say is the difference of being in self lockdown between NY and LA?

Jamie McRae: I am bi-coastal and currently in LA. I imagine that being in my New York apartment at this time would be very difficult, especially being in Manhattan, close to Times Square. In Los Angeles, being more widespread and less concentrated than in New York, there is less confinement to one specific area.

B-Roll of Freaky Friday starring Jamie McRae from Step Forward Entertainment on Vimeo.

T2C: What have you been able to accomplish in this time?

Jamie McRae: I have been trying to improve on my acting skills as much as I can. Now that things are slowed down, and at home, I have had a ton of time on my hands to perfect some of the areas I strive to improve in. I have also had great bonding time with my sisters. Before social isolation, we rarely were home together with the bustle of busy everyday lives; now, we spend time together every day.

Jamie McRae

T2C: What has this time stopped you from accomplishing?

Jamie McRae: I miss seeing people. It has been surprisingly hard for me to reach out to people and answer my messages, despite being at home. This time has brought every audition to a self-tape, which is not my preferred method of displaying my talents, but it has helped me focus on small details that I can improve on in my scene work.

Jamie in Freaky Friday

T2C: What kind of emotions does this bring out of you?

Jamie McRae: This definitely brings out the laziness in me. Being home all day does not help me when I am trying to get work done. I keep going to the kitchen! I am a homebody for sure, so this is not a drastic change for me. I have had some anxiety because I personally know people that have been greatly affected by COVID-19. It is all surreal and truly a historical event we’re all living through.

On the set of Beverly Hills Christmas with Donna Spangler and Dean Cain

T2C: If you were to equate this time to a song or song cycle what would it be?

Jamie McRae: There is a poem written by Lisa Marks and one line is “The storm always passes. It won’t last forever. The rain always stops and gives way to good weather. The brightest and warmest of days still to come. Please wait for the sun. The sunshine will come.” This time reminds me of this poem because, no matter what, we must keep going. Everything will resume and we will have a return to normalcy at some point, we just have to be patient and cooperative.

Getting into make-up

T2C: What message would you like to give the world right now?

Jamie McRae: My best piece of advice is to stay home and hold on to hope! The sooner that we all stay inside and stay healthy, the sooner that the world can pick back up again. We’ve got this.

T2C: What is the first thing you will do when we are no longer self-quarantined?

Jamie McRae: The first thing I am going to do is go have a sleepover with my best friend! I cannot wait. I am also excited to go to malls again since I love shopping.

With Dean Cain in Defending Santa

T2C: What are the things that are getting you through this time?

Jamie McRae: Having my sisters by my side daily has been very motivating. I don’t know what I would do without them. I have also been watching a ton of movies on Netflix and meditating whenever I can.

T2C: What haven’t we asked you that you would like to say?

Jamie McRae: I would like to wish everyone well! Breathing, staying at home, and staying mentally well is the best we can do. This is a tough time, but we will get through it. It’s important to make sure we’re taking care of ourselves and our loved ones, both physically and mentally— this isn’t permanent, and we will emerge stronger.